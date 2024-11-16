Carol Radull Returns To Radio With New Show On Spice FM

Celebrated media personality and sports journalist Carol Radull has made return to radio after a two-year break.

Known for her passion for sports broadcasting, Radull is now hosting The Playground Show on Spice FM.

Radull is joined by co-hosts Roy Karuhize and Kieni Githinji on the show, which airs weekdays from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The program focuses on sports and current affairs, offering listeners a mix of insightful discussions and entertainment.

Announcing her comeback, Radull invited fans to tune in and join the conversation.

“Make a date with us 2-6 pm LIVE on Spice to talk sports or just to be entertained. You can catch us on Spice FM frequencies nationwide and live on YouTube, Facebook, and X,” she said in a statement.

Radull’s return marks another milestone in her illustrious media career. With over two decades in the industry, she has worked with leading media houses, including Nation Media Group, where she hosted The Game Plan Show, and Radio Africa Group, where she served in various roles, including Head of News at Kiss FM and Head of Bamba Sport.

Her experience also extends internationally. She worked as a producer at Reuters Television and the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Beyond broadcasting, Radull is a passionate advocate for local sports. She founded the Jaza Stadi initiative, which encourages Kenyans to attend and support local sporting events.