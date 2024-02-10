Caroline Ellison, a business executive once hailed as a rising star in the cryptocurrency trading world, has seen her net worth soar to $5 million, accompanied by a tumultuous journey marked by scandal and infamy. Formerly the CEO of Alameda Research, Ellison’s swift rise to prominence was overshadowed by a financial scandal that rocked the industry.

Caroline Ellison Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth 1994 Place of Birth Boston Nationality American Profession Quantitative trader, Alameda Research CEO

Early Life

Born in November 1994 to Glenn and Sara Ellison, both esteemed economists at MIT, Caroline spent her formative years in the suburbs of Boston, Massachusetts. A gifted student, she represented the US in the 2011 International Linguistics Olympiad while attending Newton North High School. Caroline pursued her passion for mathematics at Stanford University, graduating in 2016 and distinguishing herself in the annual Putnam Competition.

Caroline Ellison Career

Caroline’s professional journey commenced at Jane Street, a global proprietary trading firm based in Berkeley, California, where she honed her skills as a junior trader. It was during this time that she crossed paths with entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, setting the stage for her foray into the world of cryptocurrency.

Alameda Research

Joining Alameda Research in 2018, Caroline quickly ascended the ranks, eventually assuming the role of co-CEO alongside Sam Trabucco.

Under her leadership, Alameda thrived, but allegations of financial impropriety cast a dark shadow over her tenure. In late 2022, Caroline was implicated in a massive financial scandal involving Alameda and FTX, leading to her dismissal and subsequent legal proceedings.

Legal Battles

Caroline’s involvement in the scandal culminated in her pleading guilty to charges of wire fraud and money laundering. Testifying against her former colleague and romantic partner, Sam Bankman-Fried, Caroline revealed damning details of their fraudulent activities, shedding light on the extent of the deception that had unfolded within the company.

Personal Life

In addition to her professional turmoil, Caroline’s personal life came under scrutiny, with reports emerging of her polyamorous relationship with Sam Bankman-Fried and others. Her lavish lifestyle and luxury accommodations further fueled public fascination, adding layers of intrigue to her already sensationalized narrative.

Caroline Ellison Net Worth

Caroline Ellison net worth is $5 million.