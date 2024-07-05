Carpenter Dies After Falling from 11th Floor of House Under Construction in Kileleshwa

A 41-year-old carpenter died after he slid and fell off from the 11th floor of a house under construction in Kileleshwa area, Nairobi.

Milton Liyayi Magodo was among construction workers at the site when the tragedy happened on Thursday July 4.

Police said a manager at the site reported they were busy at work with different workers handling different jobs when Magodo who was a carpenter missed a step of a makeshift stairs and fell off.

The incident happened as he and others were moving trappers on the 11th floor of the building.

He landed on his head and died on the spot.

The body was later picked up from the site and moved to the mortuary for autopsy and other investigations, police said.

Such incidents have been on the rise at construction sites amid calls on contractors to always ensure safety of their workers.

Several agencies are investigating the incidents that have been reported so far.

Meanwhile, the body of a man was found lying along Ramesh Gautama road in Ngara, Nairobi after a sudden death incident.

Police and witnesses the man collapsed and landed on his head sustaining serious injury.

He bled at the scene before an ambulance was called and confirmed he had died.

He was identified as Eliud Mbugua, 40. The body was picked up and taken to the mortuary pending autopsy.

In Kericho Town, a reveler was found dead at the balcony of a bar where he had been taking drinks.

Police said the incident happened at the Groove Bar and Restaurant within Kericho township.

The deceased and two others had on July 2 walked to the restaurant and asked for drinks.

They were served, and at around 9 pm, the deceased went and slept on the balcony and failed to wake up.

His body was discovered by cleaners at the restaurant the following day.

Police were called to the scene and documented it.

A mobile phone was recovered from the deceased but no identification documents were found on him. The body was moved to the mortuary pending identification and autopsy.