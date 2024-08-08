Carrie Coon Siblings: A Look at the Actress Family Tree

Carrie Coon, born on January 24, 1981, in Copley, Ohio, is an acclaimed American actress recognized for her versatile performances in television, film, and theater.

She gained prominence for her roles as Nora Durst in HBO’s The Leftovers and Gloria Burgle in Fargo, earning critical acclaim and Emmy nominations.

Coon’s film credits include Gone Girl, Widows, and The Nest.

She has also starred in HBO’s The Gilded Age and will appear in The White Lotus season three.

Coon is married to actor Tracy Letts and has two children.

Coon has four siblings – one sister and three brothers. Her only known brother is Josh Coon.

She was born third in the family, with an older sister and brother as well as two younger brothers.

In 2000, when Coon was 19, she traveled to El Salvador hoping to make contact with the biological family of her adopted sister Morena, who had joined the family at age 4 in 1983.

The two sisters were very close growing up, with Morena being the darker-haired one and Carrie the fair-haired.

Coon’s sister Morena struggled during her teenage years with the knowledge that she had been adopted from El Salvador during the civil war there.

Carrie always understood what her sister was going through and talked to other adopted kids with similar issues.

Coon began her acting career in theater, where she honed her craft and developed her skills.

After earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, she moved to Chicago, where she became involved with the Steppenwolf Theatre Company.

Her performances in various productions helped establish her as a talented stage actress.

Notably, Coon made her Broadway debut in 2012 in Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, where she played the role of Honey.

This performance earned her a Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play, further solidifying her status as a skilled actress.

Coon’s transition to television marked a significant turning point in her career.

She gained widespread recognition for her role as Nora Durst in HBO’s The Leftovers, a series created by Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta.

In this show, she portrayed a woman grappling with the mysterious disappearance of 2% of the world’s population.

Her powerful performance earned her critical acclaim and a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Following this success, Coon played Gloria Burgle in the third season of Fargo, an anthology series known for its dark humor and complex characters.

Her portrayal in Fargo also garnered her an Emmy nomination, showcasing her ability to tackle diverse and challenging roles.

In addition to her television work, Coon has made a significant impact in film, participating in various projects that highlight her range as an actress.

She made her film debut in Gone Girl, where she played Margo Dunne, the sister of the main character Nick Dunne, portrayed by Ben Affleck.

The film, directed by David Fincher, was a commercial success and received critical acclaim.

Coon also appeared in Widows, a heist thriller directed by Steve McQueen, where she portrayed one of the widows involved in a dangerous plan to secure their futures.

Additionally, she voiced Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War, showcasing her ability to take on diverse roles in blockbuster films.

Carrie Coon continues to take on challenging roles in both television and film.

In the HBO period drama The Gilded Age, she plays Bertha Russell, a wealthy socialite navigating the complexities of high society in late 19th-century New York City.

Looking ahead, Coon is set to appear in the third season of The White Lotus, further expanding her repertoire and continuing to engage audiences with her performances.