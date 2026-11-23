The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will on Tuesday, November 24, deliver its ruling on Senegal’s appeal against the decision to strip the country of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title and award it to Morocco.

CAS confirmed on Monday that the decision would be announced on Tuesday, although it did not specify the time.

Senegal is challenging a ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that overturned the result of the January final in Rabat, where the West African nation defeated hosts Morocco 1-0 after extra time.

The arguments from Senegal, Morocco and CAF were heard by CAS in Lausanne, Switzerland, in early October.

The sports arbitration court had initially indicated that it would deliver its decision within days of the October 8 hearing. However, it later opted to issue a full ruling, known as a CAS Award, setting out the legal grounds behind its decision.

The process required additional time to prepare the detailed ruling.

The controversy arose during the January 2026 final between Senegal and Morocco.

Senegal’s players walked off the pitch for about 14 minutes after the referee awarded Morocco a late penalty during regulation time. Several Senegalese players also headed to the dressing room in protest before the team returned to complete the match.

Morocco failed to convert the penalty, sending the game into extra time. Senegal subsequently scored the winning goal to secure a 1-0 victory and what appeared to be their AFCON title.

However, two months later, CAF’s Appeal Board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match after leaving the pitch.

The decision overturned the result and awarded Morocco a 3-0 victory, effectively handing the hosts the continental title.

Senegal filed an appeal at CAS on March 25, challenging CAF’s decision.

The country’s main argument is that the referee’s decisions during the match were final and that he allowed the game to resume and continue to completion.

The CAS panel hearing the case is chaired by French sports law expert Gerald Simon.

He is joined by Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based attorney and professor of law at the University of Zurich.

The ruling will determine whether CAF’s decision to strip Senegal of the title and award Morocco a 3-0 victory will stand or be overturned.

CAS awards are binding on the parties involved and can be enforced through applicable legal mechanisms, including the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards.