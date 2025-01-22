Casper Ruud Siblings: All About Caroline and Charlotte

Casper Ruud, born December 22, 1998, in Oslo, Norway, is a professional tennis player currently ranked No. 6 in the ATP rankings.

He turned pro in 2015 and has achieved a career-high ranking of No. 2 in September 2022, making him Norway’s highest-ranked player ever.

Ruud has won 12 ATP singles titles and is known for his strong performances on clay courts.

In 2025, he has a singles record of 2-0 and earned over $315,000 in prize money so far this year.

Siblings

Casper has two younger sisters, namely Caroline and Charlotte.

Caroline, the elder sister, is a social media influencer known for her fitness content and has over 25,000 Instagram followers.

She actively supports Casper at his matches and events.

Charlotte, 17, is an aspiring tennis player training at the prestigious Rafa Nadal Academy, following in the footsteps of their father, Christian Ruud, a former professional tennis player.

Both sisters share a close bond with Casper and often accompany him to tournaments.

Career

Ruud was born into a tennis-loving family on December 22, 1998, in Oslo, Norway.

His father, Christian Ruud, was a professional tennis player who competed on the ATP Tour in the 1990s.

This background provided Casper with early exposure to the sport and an understanding of the competitive landscape.

Growing up in Oslo, he trained at local clubs and participated in junior tournaments across Europe, demonstrating a strong dedication to training and improvement from a young age.

Ruud had a successful junior career, highlighted by his ascent to the No. 1 ranking in the ITF junior circuit.

He won several prestigious junior tournaments, including the French Open boys’ singles title in 2015.

After completing his junior career, he began competing in ITF Futures and ATP Challenger events, gradually building his ranking and gaining valuable experience against more seasoned players.

His professional breakthrough came in February 2020 when he captured his first ATP title at the Argentina Open.

This victory was significant not only for his career but also for Norwegian tennis, marking a historic moment as he became the first Norwegian to win an ATP title.

In 2021, Ruud had a breakout year, particularly on clay courts, winning three ATP titles.

His victory at the Italian Open was particularly notable as it was his first Masters 1000 title, where he defeated players like Jannik Sinner and Denis Shapovalov.

During this period, he honed his playing style and became known for his aggressive baseline play, powerful forehand, and effective serve.

Ruud’s performances at Grand Slam events have also been noteworthy.

He reached his first Grand Slam final at the French Open in June 2022, where he faced Rafael Nadal.

Although he lost in straight sets, reaching the final elevated his profile significantly and showcased his potential on the biggest stages.

He returned to the French Open final in June 2023, this time facing Novak Djokovic.

Despite another defeat, these consistent performances at Grand Slam events solidified his reputation as one of the top players in men’s tennis.

In terms of playing style, Ruud’s forehand is one of his most potent weapons; he generates significant topspin and power that allow him to dictate play from the baseline.

His serve has improved over the years and has become a reliable asset that helps him win free points and set up advantageous positions in rallies.

Excellent footwork allows him to cover the court effectively, particularly on clay where he can slide into shots.

Known for his mental toughness and competitive spirit, Ruud often displays composure during high-pressure situations—a critical trait during tight matches.

Ruud continues to compete at a high level on the ATP Tour.

Accolades

Ruud has achieved numerous accolades throughout his tennis career, establishing himself as a prominent figure in the sport.

He is recognized as the highest-ranked tennis player in Norwegian history, having reached a career-high ATP ranking of No. 2 in September 2022.

Ruud is a three-time Grand Slam finalist, having reached the finals of the French Open in 2022 and 2023, and the US Open in 2022.

His title count includes 12 ATP singles titles, with notable victories such as the ATP 500 Barcelona Open in 2024 and multiple ATP 250 tournaments, including Buenos Aires, Gstaad and Geneva.

Ruud also received the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award in 2022, highlighting his conduct on and off the court.