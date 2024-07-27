Cassidy Erin Gifford Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Cassidy Erin Gifford is an American actress born on August 2, 1993 in Greenwich, Connecticut.

She is the daughter of former NFL player Frank Gifford and TV host Kathie Lee Gifford.

Gifford’s acting career began with an appearance on That’s So Raven in 2005. She has since co-starred in films like The Gallows (2015), Time Trap and Like Cats and Dogs.

In 2024, Gifford began starring as Reagan Decker in the Prime Video drama series The Baxters, based on Karen Kingsbury’s Redemption book series.

Siblings

Cassidy has one full sibling and three half-siblings. Her full sibling is Cody Newton Gifford.

Cassidy’s half-siblings include Jeff Gifford and Victoria Gifford Kennedy (often referred to as Vicky) from her father’s side, Frank Gifford.

Career

Gifford began her acting career at a young age, making her debut in 2005 with a guest appearance on the Disney Channel show That’s So Raven.

This early role helped her gain initial exposure in the entertainment industry, paving the way for future opportunities.

Following her debut, Cassidy made several guest appearances in popular television series, including a recurring role on The Suite Life on Deck in 2010.

These appearances showcased her talent and established her as a young actress in Hollywood.

As Cassidy transitioned to film, she took on a series of roles that further developed her career.

In 2014, she appeared in the faith-based film God’s Not Dead, which became a sleeper hit and introduced her to a broader audience.

In 2024, Cassidy starred as Reagan Decker in the Prime Video series The Baxters, based on Karen Kingsbury’s popular Redemption book series.

This role marks a significant step in her career, allowing her to showcase her acting range in a dramatic setting.

The series explores themes of family, faith, and personal growth, resonating with audiences and further solidifying her presence in the industry.

In addition to her acting career, Cassidy has pursued modeling.

She has walked the runway for various designers during New York Fashion Week and has been featured in publications such as Teen Vogue.

Her modeling work complements her acting career, highlighting her versatility in the entertainment industry.

Notable roles

Gifford began her acting career with a guest appearance on the Disney Channel series That’s So Raven in 2005.

In 2010, she appeared in The Suite Life on Deck, further establishing her presence in the industry.

Gifford’s film career includes significant roles such as Kara in the 2014 faith-based drama God’s Not Dead, and Cassidy Spilker in the 2015 horror film The Gallows.

In 2017, she starred as Laura Haley in the Hallmark Channel movie Like Cats and Dogs and played Cara in the sci-fi adventure film Time Trap.

Most recently, Gifford stars as Reagan Decker in the drama series The Baxters, which premiered on Prime Video in March 2024, based on Karen Kingsbury’s Redemption book series.

This role marks a significant milestone in her career, showcasing her talent in a leading position.

Personal life

Gifford is married to Ben Wierda, with the couple tying the knot on June 13, 2020. They welcomed their first child, a son named Finn Thomas Wierda, on June 24, 2023.

Cassidy often expresses her joy in motherhood, reflecting on how it has deepened her appreciation for her own mother, Kathie Lee Gifford.

The family continues to grow, with Cassidy’s mother embracing her role as a grandmother to Finn and other grandchildren from her son Cody Gifford.