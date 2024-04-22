Cassie Ventura Siblings: Getting to Know Rod Ventura

Cassandra Ventura is an American singer, dancer, actress and model born in New London, Connecticut, she began her musical career after meeting record producer Ryan Leslie.

Her self-titled debut studio album was released in August 2006, peaking at number four on the Billboard 200.

In addition to her music career, Cassie has also been successful in modeling, having modeled for Calvin Klein and being featured in magazines such as GQ, Seventeen and Bust.

She has also appeared in films such as Step Up 2: The Streets and The Perfect Match.

Siblings

Cassie has one sibling, a brother named Rod Ventura but not much is known about him.

Career

Cassie began her career in the mid-2000s after meeting record producer Ryan Leslie, who signed her to his record label, NextSelection Lifestyle Group.

Her self-titled debut studio album was released in 2006, peaking at number four on the Billboard 200.

Cassie has since released several singles and a mixtape, and has also been successful in modeling, having modeled for Calvin Klein and being featured in magazines such as GQ, Seventeen and Bust.

She has also appeared in films such as Step Up 2: The Streets and The Perfect Match.

In addition to her music and acting career, Cassie has a Baccalaureate of Arts in Sociology with a minor in Psychology from the University of the Incarnate Word.

Diddy lawsuit

In November 2023, Cassie filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend and rap mogul, Diddy, alleging that she experienced “a cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking” during their 10-year, on-again off-again relationship.

The lawsuit alleged that Diddy raped Cassie toward the end of their relationship and of paying male prostitutes to have sex with her while he filmed and pleasured himself during the encounters.

The lawsuit also claimed that Diddy had a history of plying Ventura with drugs, including cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy, marijuana and the date rape drug GHB, in addition to excessive amounts of alcohol.

Diddy’s lawyer described the allegations as “offensive and outrageous”.

However, Cassie’s lawyer claimed that she had been offered and rejected “eight figures to silence her and prevent the filing of this lawsuit”.

The lawsuit was settled on Friday, following its filing in federal court in New York just the day before.

Personal life

Cassie is married to Alex Fine, a wellness consultant and personal trainer.

They got married in September 2019 and have two daughters together, Frankie and Sunny.

Cassie and Fine started dating in 2018, shortly after Cassie’s split from Diddy.