30-year-old Casual Worker Crushed by Machine at Construction Site in Loresho

There was a tragedy at a construction site when a 30-year-old casual worker died after a casting machine crushed him in Loresho, Nairobi.

The victim, Kevin Baraza Mvuya, was on duty at the site with about 20 other workers when the incident happened on Tuesday at about midday.

The machine landed on his head crushing him, witnesses and police said.

He was rushed to PCEA Kikuyu Hospital where he succumbed to his injury due to profuse bleeding and severe head injury.

Police said they are investigating the incident. This is the latest such accident at construction sites in a series reported to police.

Multi agencies are investigating the incidents amid calls on contractors to take measures to ensure safety of the workers.

Elsewhere, a gardener aged 73 was found dead in the compound of a sugar factory in Kabras, Kakamega County.

Police said the body of Khatikhwi Lolo was found within the residential area of the West Kenya Sugar Factory on Monday evening and that they are yet to establish the cause of the death.

The body of the deceased was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, a 30-year-old man died by suicide in a village in Misesi, Gucha, Kisii County.

The body of Denis Mochengo was found hanging on a mosquito net in his house at lyabe village.

Police officers visited the scene and declared preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased told his father that he would commit suicide because his wife had left him.

The body was moved to Gucha Sub-County Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

In Butere, Kakamega County, two men were lynched by a mob after being accused of being thieves.

Police identified the two as Alexander Ojwang Ayunche, 36 and Aggrey Mutende, 27.

Police said they were called to the scene and found the bodies with multiple injuries.

The bodies were moved to Butere Funeral Home awaiting postmortem.

The police usually discourage mob lynching and term it criminal. They want suspects be surrendered for processing.