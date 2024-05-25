Catherine O’Hara Siblings: Inside the Family that Launched a Comedy Icon

Catherine O’Hara is a renowned Canadian-American actress, writer, and comedian known for her work in Schitt’s Creek, Beetlejuice and Home Alone.

She has won numerous awards, including Emmys and Canadian Screen Awards.

O’Hara’s career spans from her early days on SCTV to collaborations with Tim Burton and Christopher Guest.

She is celebrated for her versatility, humor and iconic roles in film and television, earning her a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim.

Siblings

O’Hara is one of seven children born to her parents in Toronto, Ontario.

She has six siblings, namely Marc O’Hara, Maureen O’Hara, Patsy O’Hara and Mary Margaret O’Hara, who is a singer-songwriter.

O’Hara credits her large family, especially her parents and seven siblings, for helping her develop her famous sense of humor.

She has said that growing up in a big family was a key influence on her comedic talents.

Career

O’Hara began her career at the improvisational comedy troupe Second City Theatre in Toronto in the 1970s.

She gained fame on the sketch comedy show SCTV, known for her celebrity impersonations and memorable characters.

In the 1980s and 90s, O’Hara transitioned to film, appearing in notable roles in movies like Beetlejuice, Home Alone and Home Alone 2.

She frequently collaborated with directors Tim Burton and Christopher Guest, starring in several of their acclaimed mockumentaries.

O’Hara’s versatility allowed her to take on both comedic and dramatic roles in films like The Life Before This.

On television, she has had guest roles on shows like Six Feet Under, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Modern Family.

O’Hara’s most acclaimed TV role came in 2015 when she starred as Moira Rose in the sitcom Schitt’s Creek, for which she won multiple Canadian Screen Awards.

Awards and accolades

O’Hara has been honored with numerous awards and accolades throughout her esteemed career.

These include the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for SCTV Network in 1982, a Genie Award for Best Supporting Actress in 1999 and the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television’s Icon Award at the 11th Canadian Screen Awards in January 2023.

Others are an Emmy Award in 2020 for her role in Schitt’s Creek, the Academy Legacy Award at the Canadian Screen Awards in 2016, Officer of the Order of Canada in 2017 and the Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award for Broadcasting and Film from the Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards in 2021.

These accolades underscore O’Hara’s exceptional talent and significant contributions to the entertainment industry.

Personal life

O’Hara has been married to production designer Bo Welch since 1992.

The couple met on the set of the 1988 film Beetlejuice, where Welch worked as a production designer and O’Hara played the role of Delia.

O’Hara and Welch have two sons together, Matthew Welch, born in 1994, and Luke Welch, born in 1997.

Both Matthew and Luke have stayed out of the spotlight and do not have public social media accounts.

However, they are known to be very funny and creative, with the older son Matthew doing “old-fashioned, cheap-ass funny vaudeville stuff” and the younger Luke excelling at wordplay.

As a working mother, O’Hara has juggled raising her children with her successful acting career.

She has admitted to sometimes envying her Schitt’s Creek character Moira for getting to spend more time with her TV kids.

Despite the challenges, O’Hara and her family reside together in Los Angeles.