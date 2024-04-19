CDF Ogolla to be Honoured with 19-gun Salute, Parade – CS Duale

Kenya Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Omondi Ogolla will be buried in line with military procedures, Defence CS Aden Duale has said.

In a statement, the CS said a Military Honours ceremony will be conducted on Saturday at the Ulinzi Sports Complex in Lang’ata from 1 pm in honour of the fallen soldier.

The honours will include a church service, military parade and a 19-gun salute.

“Following the Thursday 18 April, 2024, Kenya Defence Forces’ fatal helicopter air crash, leading to the passing on of the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Francis Omondi Ogolla and nine officers, burial preparations have begun,” said Duale.

According to the minister, the CDF will be buried on Sunday at his home in Ng’iya village. Siaya County, in accordance with his wishes.

Duale also revealed that an autopsy had been conducted on the CDF’s remains at the Mashujaa Funeral Home at the Defence Forces Memorial Hospital.

Ogolla’s burial will be attended by high ranking political figures including President William Ruto, his deputy Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, among others.

Also expected at the funeral will be senior government officials, the leadership of Parliament, the Judiciary, political leaders, commanders of the security sector and members of the Diplomatic Corps.

“The following day, on Sunday April 21, 2024, the remains of General Ogolla will be airlifted to Ng’iya village, Alego Usonga Sub-county. Siaya County, for burial on the same day. This will be preceded by a church service at his local church in Nduru,” added Duale.

Additionally, a memorial service will be held on Friday April 26, 2024, at the Ulinzi Sports Complex, Lang’ata, in line with the wishes of the family.