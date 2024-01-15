Cedric the Entertainer’s Net Worth

Cedric the Entertainer, renowned American actor, comedian, director, and game show host, boasts a net worth of $25 million. With a magnetic stage presence and a career spanning stand-up, television, film, and hosting, Cedric has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Born Cedric Antonio Kyles on April 24, 1964, in Jefferson City, Missouri, Cedric’s journey to fame included stints as a State Farm insurance claims adjuster and substitute high school teacher. However, his true calling in comedy emerged when he landed his first acting role in 1995, playing The Cowardly Lion in “The Wiz” at the Apollo Theater in New York.

The Steve Harvey Show

Cedric’s breakout role came as Cedric Jackie Robinson on “The Steve Harvey Show,” where his chemistry with Steve Harvey became a hallmark of the show’s success. The “Kings of Comedy” tour, featuring Cedric alongside Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, and Bernie Mac, solidified his status as a comedic force. The tour’s success translated to the film “The Original Kings of Comedy,” directed by Spike Lee.

His versatile career continued with notable roles in films such as the “Barbershop” series, “Johnson Family Vacation,” and “Madagascar.” Cedric’s return to stage acting in the Broadway revival of “American Buffalo” in 2008 showcased his range as a performer.

Cedric the Entertainer Shows

Cedric’s success extended beyond acting into stand-up comedy. As a member of the Kings of Comedy, he brought laughter to audiences nationwide. His sketch comedy show, “Cedric the Entertainer Presents,” and HBO special, “Cedric The Entertainer: Taking You Higher,” further solidified his comedic prowess.

Venturing into hosting, Cedric took on the role of hosting game shows like “It’s Worth What?” and, notably, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” from 2013 to 2014. His engaging hosting style resonated with audiences and added another dimension to his multifaceted career.

Cedric the Entertainer Books

Cedric, not limited to performance, showcased his literary side with the book “Grown-A$$ Man.” As an entrepreneur, he owns the production company Bird and a Bear Entertainment, demonstrating a commitment to creative ownership.

In 2010, Cedric made his directorial debut with “Dance Fu,” a direct-to-DVD release produced independently by his company. This marked another milestone in his diverse career.

Personal Life

Cedric is married to Lorna Wells, and they share two children, Croix and Lucky Rose. Actively involved in his community, Cedric established the Cedric the Entertainer Charitable Foundation Inc., providing scholarships to graduating seniors from his high school.

His philanthropic efforts align with receiving an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Fine Arts and Humanities from Lincoln University of Missouri in 2015. Additionally, the city of St. Louis honored Cedric by renaming the street in front of the Kappa Alpha Psi Alumni House as Cedric The Entertainer Way in 2018.

Cedric the Entertainer Net Worth

