Cedric the Entertainer Sibling: Get to Know Sharita Kyles Wilson

Cedric the Entertainer, born Cedric Antonio Kyles on April 24, 1964, is an American stand-up comedian, actor and television host.

He gained fame as one of the Original Kings of Comedy alongside Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley and Bernie Mac.

Cedric has appeared in numerous films and television shows, including the Barbershop trilogy, Madagascar, The Soul Man and The Neighborhood.

He has also hosted several TV shows, such as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and It’s Worth What? and has won multiple awards, including four NAACP Awards.

Sibling

Cedric has a younger sister named Sharita Kyles Wilson.

Sharita is an adjunct communications instructor at the University of Memphis, where she teaches courses in public speaking, communication theory and organizational communication.

She has been involved in various aspects of the entertainment industry, including working as a production assistant on some of Cedric’s projects.

Sharita has also been involved in community service and has participated in charity events alongside her brother.

Career

Cedric has had a long and successful career spanning over 30 years, solidifying his status as one of the world’s premier performers on stage, in film and on television.

He has starred in several TV shows, including The Neighborhood, The Soul Man, The Steve Harvey Show and The Proud Family.

Cedric has also hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire and It’s Worth What?.

In addition to his television work, Cedric has appeared in numerous films, including the Barbershop franchise, Johnson Family Vacation, The Original Kings of Comedy and First Reformed.

He has also lent his voice to animated films like Madagascar and Planes.

Cedric is also a successful entrepreneur, having founded A Bird And A Bear Entertainment, which has produced several projects, including Johnson Family Vacation and The Soul Man.

Through his production company, he has been able to showcase his talents as a writer, producer and director.

Cedric is also committed to giving back to his community, and is involved with his charitable foundation, which provides scholarships and outreach programs to enhance the lives of inner-city youth and their families in his hometown of St. Louis, Missouri.

Awards and accolades

Cedric has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

One of his notable awards is the 2007 Gotham Independent Film Award for Best Ensemble Performance for Talk to Me alongside Don Cheadle, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Mike Epps, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Taraji P. Henson and Martin Sheen.

Cedric has also won several NAACP Image Awards, including Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series for The Neighborhood in 2023 and Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television) for The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder in 2023.

He has been nominated for various other awards, such as the MTV Movie + TV Awards, St. Louis International Film Festival, Teen Choice Awards, Walk of Fame, Black Reel Awards, BET Comedy Awards, Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards, Black Movie Awards, Behind the Voice Actors Awards, The Stinkers Bad Movie Awards and National Film and Television Awards, USA.

Personal life

Cedric has been married to Lorna Wells since September 3, 1999.

They have two biological children together: son Croix Kyles (born in 2000) and daughter Lucky Rose Kyles (born in 2003).

Cedric also has a daughter named Tiara Soria Kyles from a previous relationship, whom Lorna adopted after their marriage.