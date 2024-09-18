Celebrities Urge Biden And Harris To Help Free Israeli Hostages

More than 50 celebrities have signed an open letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, urging them to take action to secure the release of Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The signatories include comedian Chelsea Handler, actress Connie Britton, and Bravo’s Andy Cohen, among others.

The letter calls on the U.S. administration to “protect and support” Israel and emphasizes that the first step toward peace in the region is the safe return of the 101 remaining hostages.

“We are artists who want sustainable peace in the Middle East, and recognize that the first essential step towards that peace is Hamas returning the hostages,” the letter reads.

This plea comes after six Israeli hostages were killed by Hamas, with their bodies discovered in a tunnel in Rafah.

The remaining hostages have been in captivity since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

Other celebrities who signed the letter include actors Mayim Bialik, Patricia Heaton, and Jennifer Jason Leigh, along with social media influencers like Ariel Martin and Montana Tucker.

The letter was organized by Jewish advocacy groups, including StopAntisemitism and StandWithUs.

The call for action coincides with growing concerns about whether the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict can be resolved before the end of Biden’s term.

The situation has also divided the entertainment industry, with some stars signing a separate letter calling for a ceasefire and an end to U.S. arms sales to Israel.