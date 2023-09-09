Celebrity Power Couple Marioo And Paula Kajala Tie The Knot in Traditional Wedding

Tanzanian singing sensation Marioo and social media influencer Paula Kajala officially become Mr. and Mrs.

The lovebirds have tied the knot in a splendid traditional ceremony, marking the beginning of their lifelong journey together.

Reports have surfaced that Marioo has generously paid a dowry of Sh5.8 million to wed the beautiful Paula Masanja, the daughter of celebrated actress and video vixen Frida Kajala.

News of their traditional wedding quickly became a hot topic, thanks to a video shared by the Tanzanian entertainment page, Bongo Trending.

The heartwarming footage captured Paula and her mother, both adorned in vibrant red shukas, radiating pure joy.

In the video, the couple exchanged words, surrounded by unidentified guests who shared in their happiness. Paula, overwhelmed with emotion, couldn’t contain her laughter and smiles as she embraced her mother, Frida Kajala.

During a brief conversation with a cameraman, Paula shared details about their love story, revealing the impressive dowry amount her beloved Marioo had presented.

With an endearing smile, she confirmed that her beau had delivered a dowry of KSh 5.8 million, equivalent to a hundred million Tanzanian shillings, a gesture that left everyone in awe.

This beautiful union comes just four months after Paula publicly declared her love for singer-songwriter Marioo. She took to her Instagram, where she boasts over 1.2 million followers, to introduce him to the world, captioning a picture of the two lovebirds with the words “My last.”

In her bold announcement, Paula made it clear that Marioo was the love of her life and that she envisions a future together. She even went so far as to express her commitment to this relationship, declaring that if this love were ever to falter, she had no intentions of dating again.

This whirlwind romance has captured the hearts of fans, and the world eagerly watches as Marioo and Paula embark on this exciting new chapter of their lives as a married couple.

