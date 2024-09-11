Celebrity Stylist Rachel Zoe And Husband Rodger Berman Announce Split After 33 Years Together

One of Hollywood’s longest-lasting couples, fashion icon Rachel Zoe and her husband Rodger Berman, have announced their separation after 33 years together.

The pair, who have been married for 26 of those years, shared the news through Zoe’s social media.

“After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage,” Zoe wrote. “We are incredibly proud of the loving family we have created and our countless memories together.”

Zoe, 53, and Berman, 55, are parents to two sons, Skyler, 13, and Kaius, 10. The couple emphasized that their children will remain their top priority as they move forward.

“Our number one priority has been and will always be our children,” the statement read. “We are committed to co-parenting our boys and continuing to work together in the many businesses we share.”

The couple also requested privacy as they begin this new chapter in their lives.

Rachel Zoe, a celebrity stylist, and Rodger Berman, a banker, were known for showcasing their family life on the popular reality show The Rachel Zoe Project, which aired from 2008 to 2013.

They later starred in Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe in 2015.