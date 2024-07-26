Céline Dion, Lady Gaga perform during the Olympic opening ceremony

Céline Dion made a memorable return to the stage at the Paris 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, her first performance since revealing her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in 2022. Dion delivered a heartfelt rendition of “L’Hymne à l’amour” by Édith Piaf from a stage set at the base of the Eiffel Tower.

The opening ceremony began with a vibrant performance by Lady Gaga, who started the festivities with a rendition of Zizi Jeanmaire’s “Mon Truc En Plumes” on a staircase along the Seine River. Gaga’s set, surrounded by pink feathers, evoked her Las Vegas Jazz and Piano residency and paid homage to Jeanmaire’s performance on the Ed Sullivan Show. Following her descent, Gaga joined a chorus line and performed on a piano.

Artistic director Thomas Jolly led this ambitious opening ceremony, which took place along the Seine River. The event was shrouded in secrecy before the ceremony, with many performers kept under wraps.

In an Instagram post, Gaga expressed her gratitude for the opportunity, celebrated Jeanmaire’s legacy, and shared her affection for France and its culture. She mentioned her desire to create a performance that would resonate with French audiences and highlight the magic of Paris.

French-Malian pop star Aya Nakamura, a prominent contemporary French artist, also graced the stage during the ceremony.

Dion and Gaga had recently stirred social media with their appearances in Paris. Dion, who has been candid about how stiff-person syndrome affects her vocal abilities and causes muscle spasms, previously performed at the 1996 Atlanta Games opening ceremony, where she sang “The Power of the Dream” with composer David Foster and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.