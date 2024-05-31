Chance the Rapper Sibling: Meet Taylor Bennett Who is Also a Rapper

Chance the Rapper, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, is an acclaimed American rapper, singer-songwriter and record producer from Chicago.

He gained mainstream recognition with his mixtapes 10 Day and Acid Rap.

In 2016, Chance released his third mixtape Coloring Book to further critical acclaim, becoming the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Chance’s debut studio album The Big Day was released in 2019.

He is currently working on a new mixtape called Star Line, inspired by his recent trip to Ghana and the historical Black Star Line.

The mixtape features collaborations with artists like Vic Mensa, Lil Wayne, Lil Yachty, T-Pain, Jazze Pha, Jermaine Dupri and DJ Premier.

Sibling

Chance has a younger brother named Taylor Bennett.

He is an artist in his own right, known for his music that blends elements of hip-hop and R&B.

Taylor has released several projects, including mixtapes like Broad Shoulders and Restoration of an American Idol, as well as albums like The American Reject and Be Yourself.

Taylor is openly bisexual and an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, using his platform to raise awareness and promote acceptance within the hip-hop community.

He has collaborated with his brother Chance on music projects and has built a solid fan base of his own.

Both Chance and Taylor have showcased their individual talents while also supporting each other’s musical endeavors, creating a dynamic duo within the music industry.

Career

His third mixtape, Coloring Book, was released to further critical acclaim and commercial success, becoming the first streaming-only album to win a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

He also won Best New Artist that year.

Chance has collaborated with various artists, including Kanye West on The Life of Pablo.

He is a member of the Chicago-based collective SaveMoney and the vocalist for the band the Social Experiment, which released the album Surf in 2015.

His debut studio album, The Big Day, was released in 2019.

Chance has been involved in social activism and philanthropy, particularly in his hometown of Chicago.

He donated $1 million to Chicago Public Schools in 2017 to help offset government funding shortages.

Awards and recognitions

Chance has received numerous awards and nominations throughout his career.

At the Grammy Awards, he won Best Rap Album for Coloring Book in 2017, as well as Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for No Problem feat Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz.

He was also nominated for Best Rap Song for No Problem and Best Rap/Sung Performance for Ultralight Beam with Kanye West, Kirk Franklin, The-Dream and Kelly Price.

In 2022, he was nominated for Album of the Year for Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe).

At the BET Awards, Chance won Humanitarian Award, Best New Artist, Best Male Hip-Hop Artist and Best Collaboration for No Problem in 2017.

He also won Best Hip-Hop Video for No Problem at the BET Hip Hop Awards that year.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards recognized Chance as Best New Artist and Best New Hip-Hop Artist in 2017 and he won the iHeartRadio Innovator Award in 2018.

In 2021, he was nominated for Best Collaboration for Holy with Justin Bieber.

The NAACP Image Awards honored Chance with Outstanding New Artist in 2017 and nominated him for Outstanding Male Artist, Outstanding Album for Coloring Book, and Outstanding Guest Performance for South Side in 2023.

Other notable awards and nominations include Best International Act at the MOBO Awards in 2016, Best Hip-Hop Video at the MTV Video Music Awards Japan for Angels feat Saba in 2016, Best Hip-Hop Video at the MTV Video Music Awards for I’m the One with DJ Khaled, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Lil Wayne) in 2017 and Favorite Song at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards for I’m the One.

Personal life

Chance has been married to his wife Kirsten Corley since March 2019.

Together they have two daughters, Kensli Bennett, born in September 2015 and Marli Bennett, born in August 2019.

Kensli is described as intelligent, opinionated and advanced for her age, excelling in an accelerated kindergarten course and testing in the 97th percentile in math and 99th percentile in reading.

Marli’s first word was “Dada”, which was also her older sister’s first word, and at a young age, she was already learning words and developing a sense of humor.

Chance has shared that his daughters love music and have even called him during live tapings of The Voice.

He prioritizes family time, postponing his tour in 2019 shortly after Marli’s birth to spend more time with his growing family.

Chance and his wife occasionally share glimpses of their family life on social media, showing their daughters’ close bond and Chance’s dedication as a father.