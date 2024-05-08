Change of Guard as CDF Gen Kahariri Takes Over at Defence Headquarters

The new Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Charles Muriu Kahariri was Tuesday received at the Defence Headquarters, Nairobi, in an elaborate yet unprecedented Change of Guard ceremony.

This is an event that takes place for a newly appointed CDF in the military.

The event comes days after President William Ruto presided over the investiture of ranks and swearing-in of newly promoted and appointed Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) General Officers at State House, Nairobi on Friday May 3 2024.

Gen Kahariri is the 12th Chief of Defence Forces, taking over from Gen Francis Ogolla, who passed on following a tragic aircraft accident in Sindar Village, Elgeyo Marakwet County on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

The ceremony was held under customary military traditions in which the incoming CDF inspected a Guard of Honour mounted by Kenya Air Force troops followed by a command flag handover ceremony after inspecting the old and new guard troops in line mounted by soldiers from the Tri Serve.

Present during the event were the Vice Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF) Lt Gen John Omenda, Service Commanders, Lt Gen David Tarus (Army) Maj Gen Fatuma Ahmed (Kenya Airforce) and Maj Gen Paul Otieno (Kenya Navy), the Commandant National Defence College (NDC) Lt Gen Juma Mwinyikai General Officers at the Defence Headquarters, Senior military and civilian officers, Officers and a Service Members led by the Defence Forces Sergeant Major WOI Elijah Koranga and the Service Sergeant Majors from the three services.

Gen Kahariri

For Gen Kahariri, it is a unique environment for him to come into.

He had only served at the defence headquarters for less than two months as the Vice of Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF to Gen Ogolla.

He had been at the Kenya Navy in Mombasa and National Defence College for most of his lifetime as an officer in the military.

He comes to office with new service commanders save for the Army Commander Lt Gen David Tarus, which insiders see as a challenge.

He was promoted and appointed to be the CDF, Kenya Defence Forces on the May 2, 2024 following the death of Gen Ogolla.

Prior to his current appointment , he served as the Vice of Chief of Defence Forces (VCDF), Kenya Defence Forces from March 9, 2024.

He enlisted in the Kenya Defence Forces on April 3, 1987 and was commissioned as an Officer (Second Lieutenant) on April 15 1988.

Following his commissioning, he underwent further training in the United Kingdom before serving in various capacities on board ships within the Kenya Navy Fleet.

Throughout his career spanning over three decades, Gen Kahariri has held a range of leadership, command and management positions. These include roles such as Commanding Officer – Kenya Navy Ships Mamba, Madaraka, and Umoja, as well as Commanding Officer at Kenya Navy Manda Base.

He later served in key appointments like Squadron Commander, Commander of the Kenya Navy Fleet, and Deputy Commander of the Kenya Navy.

He thereafter transitioned to serve at the prestigious National Defence College as Senior Directing Staff (Navy), Deputy Commandant (Military) and Commandant.

Notable operational assignments according to defence headquarters include serving as the Maritime Component Commander for “Operation Linda Nchi” and as the Task Force Commander for “Operation Sledge Hammer” during the capture of Kismaiyu. Additionally, he has represented Kenya as the National Focal Person for the Contact Group on Piracy off the Coast of Somalia and the Djibouti Code of Conduct. He also served on the National Task Forces for the Delimitation of Kenya’s Exclusive Economic Zones and Delimitation of Kenya’s Extended Continental Shelf.

Gen Kahariri has completed numerous local and international courses to build his capacity and enhance his skills in the dispensation of Service duties.

Amongst these courses are the International Midshipman Course (UK), Long Navigation Course (India), Management and Strategic Planning Course, Naval Command Course (USA), Joint Campaign Planning, Flag Level Combined Maritime Component Command Course (Italy), Senior Strategic Leadership Course (UK) and Executive Development Course (University of N/Carolina, USA).

He also holds a Diploma in Strategic and Security Studies from the United States Naval War Collage.

Gen Kahariri is a laureate of various honours and awards with Chief of the Order of the Burning Spear (CBS) being his most recent accolade.

He is married and blessed with three children and a grandson.