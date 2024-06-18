Chaos, Injuries as Groups Clash Over Control of Former Simmers Restaurant Plot

At least six people were injured in a clash between two groups seeking to control a plot where the once popular Simmers Restaurant in Nairobi’s central business district stood.

Police said they arrested at least 12 people in the Monday June 17 night chaos.

This was as two groups clashed over the control of the site.

One group said they are the bonafide owners of the plot while the other said they are the new owners.

This saw an auctioneer hired by one party bring goons to the site in efforts to take control of the plot.

The other group already in the plot fought back. Police were called and managed to arrest at least 12 people. Some people including journalists were injured, Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said.

This came after former Kimilili MP Suleiman Murunga scored a first win in his bid to reclaim the plot after a judge ordered the status quo be maintained.

Environment and Land Court Justice Jacqueline Mogeni blocked any transfer, subdivision or use of the parcel, pending the hearing of the petition. She added that further directions would be given on July 9.

Murunga moved to court arguing that he is the beneficial owner of the parcel on Kenyatta Avenue after Simmers Restaurant was forcibly evicted from the plot on March 2, 2018.

Murunga said the restaurant then had over 67 employees and enjoyed prominence as one of the major outlets of alcoholic products, with several awards.

Murunga had leased the land since 1997 from Nilestar Holdings as Green Valley Ltd, a company being fought over by the family of former Finance minister Arthur Magugu and businessman Madatah Hasham Ebraham.

He said Nilestar’s 99-year lease expired on December 31, 2009, and despite application for renewal, it was not granted by the Commissioner of Lands. In 2011, he applied and was allotted the property.

“Upon compliance with the said terms I contend that I ceased being a tenant in the suit premises and became a legal and/or beneficial owner,” he says in an affidavit.

Consequently, he stopped paying rent to Nilestar Holdings, whose directors were aware of the change of ownership. He in 2013 successfully got orders stopping the attachment of his property by the previous owners who were claiming rent of Sh1.62 million.

But shortly after the ruling was delivered, the National Land Commission (NLC) purported to withdraw an allotment letter issued to him.

The letter was subsequently used as a basis for seeking a review of the ruling and lift the injunction placed on the eviction of Murunga from the premises.