Charles Leclerc Siblings: A Support System on and Off the Track

Charles Leclerc is a Monégasque racing driver currently competing in Formula One for Scuderia Ferrari.

He has achieved notable success, winning the GP3 Series championship in 2016 and the FIA Formula 2 Championship in 2017.

Charles made his Formula One debut in 2018 with Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 before moving to Ferrari in 2019.

Throughout his career, he has secured multiple pole positions, podium finishes and victories, showcasing his talent and speed on the track.

Siblings

Charles has two brothers, Lorenzo and Arthur Leclerc.

Lorenzo, the eldest, pursued a different path in business and management after completing his education. He holds a Master’s degree and has worked in managerial roles.

Arthur, the youngest, is a talented racing driver following in his family’s footsteps.

He has competed in various championships, including Formula E, ADAC Formula 4 and Formula Regional European Championship, showcasing his skills on the track.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Siblings: Inside the Hamilton Family

Parents

Charles’ parents are Herve Leclerc and Pascale Leclerc.

Herve was a former Formula 3 driver in the 1980s and 1990s who played a significant role in Charles’ introduction to motor racing.

He passed away in 2017 after battling a long illness, just days before Charles won the 2017 Baku Formula 2 round.

Herve’s passion for motorsport and his desire to see his son succeed in Formula 1 were instrumental in shaping Charles’ career.

Pascale is a hairdresser who has been seen supporting her son at various racing events.

Despite coming from humble beginnings, Charles’ family has been a crucial source of support throughout his journey to becoming a successful Formula One driver.

Career

Charles’ career is marked by remarkable achievements and a rapid rise in the world of motorsport.

He began his journey in karting, winning titles like the French Championship in 2009 and the Monaco Kart Cup in 2010.

Transitioning to single-seaters, he excelled in Formula Renault, Formula 3, GP3 Series and FIA Formula 2, showcasing his talent and determination.

Charles’ Formula One debut in 2018 with Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 led to his move to Scuderia Ferrari in 2019, where he continued to impress with pole positions, podium finishes and victories.

Despite challenges, including the loss of his father in 2017, Leclerc’s dedication and skill have solidified his position as a top driver in Formula One, extending his contract with Ferrari until 2024.

Personal life

Charles’ current girlfriend is Alexandra Saint Mleux, a 21-year-old Art History student from Italy.

Their relationship began in March 2023, and they have been seen together at various events, including the Monaco Grand Prix and Wimbledon.

Alexandra is known for her presence on TikTok and Instagram, where she shares content related to art, fashion, and her travels.

Prior to Alexandra, Charles was in a relationship with Charlotte Sine, an architecture student, from 2019 to 2022.

Their breakup was announced in December 2022 after three years together.

Charlotte is a Monegasque resident, trained architect, and the owner of a custom shoe company.