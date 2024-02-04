Former Makutano Junction Actor Charles Ouda is Dead

Former Makutano Junction actor Charles ‘Charlie’ J. Ouda is dead.

The bereaved family shared the devastating news via social media.

Charlie died on February 3 at the age of 38.

The actor, director, scriptwriter, and events manager got engaged to former BBC journalist Ciru Muriuki six months ago.

The family on Sunday appealed to everyone to respect the privacy of the grieving fiancée and the Ouda family during this difficult time.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family of Charles ‘Charlie’ J. Ouda and Ciru Muriuki inform you of his passing on the night of February 3, 2024. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend. Charlie was 38 years old,” read the statement.

“We appeal to all to give his fiancée Ciru and the Ouda family space to grieve this unfathomable loss. More details will be provided in due course. Once again, we urge everyone to respect the privacy of those involved.”

Until his untimely death, Ouda hosted a podcast alongside his fiancée. It was dubbed ‘The Undiscovered Podcast’.

In his time, the thespian bagged awards such as Best Director at the 2016 Asian American Film Lab 72 Hour Shoot Out and multiple awards at the NYC Indie Film Awards.

He was in the recent past involved in films like ‘Twende’, ‘Salem’ and ‘Crime & Justice’.