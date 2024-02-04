fbpx
    Charles Ouda Net Worth: Career, Movies, Achievements, Girlfriend And More

    Andrew Walyaula
    Charles Ouda net worth

    Charles Ouda’s professional journey, which commenced in 2002, saw him gracing stages across the globe. With over 15 plays and 7 musicals to his credit, Ouda portrayed a range of memorable characters, including Tony in “Boy Gets Girl,” Joseph in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and Fick in “Balm in Gilead.” He died on February 3, 2024 with a net worth of over $200,000.

    Charles Ouda Net Worth $200,000
    Date of Birth 1985
    Place of Birth Nairobi
    Profession Actor, Writer, Director, Singer, Television Host, and Voice Over Artist

    Charles Ouda Movies

    Ouda’s impact extended to the realm of film and television, where he left an indelible mark with standout performances.

    Charles Ouda Net Worth

    Noteworthy credits include his starring role in “Makutano Junction,” spanning 12 seasons, and his hosting role on “Discovery +254,” which earned him a Kalasha International Award for Best Television Host.

    Pepeta

    Waiting Room

    Count It Out

    Who are You

    Film Lab Presents

    Makutano Janction

    Mali

    Aphrodite

    Charles Ouda Achievements

    Despite his busy schedule, Ouda pursued further artistic education, completing a rigorous 2-Year Conservatory Program at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

    His passion for storytelling led him to directing, with projects like “Who Are You?” earning him accolades such as the Judges Choice award at the 2016 Asian American Film Lab’s 72 Hour Shoot Out.

    Charles Ouda Net Worth

    At the time of his passing, Charles Ouda net worth exceeded $200,000. His wealth was primarily amassed through his d roles in the entertainment industry, reflecting his enduring success and impact.

    Charles Ouda Cause of Death

    On February 3, 2024, veteran actor Charles Joseph Onyango Ouda passed away at the age of 38, leaving Kenyans and celebrities alike in shock.

    Charles Ouda Net Worth

    Charles Ouda Girlfriend

    Charles Ouda was engaged to Ciru Muriuki for six months. She is an experienced journalist with more than 7 years of experience in TV, radio, and digital.

     

    Steve Aoki’s Net Worth

    Charles Ouda Net Worth: Career, Movies, Achievements, Girlfriend And More

     

