Charles Ouda Net Worth: Career, Movies, Achievements, Girlfriend And More

Charles Ouda’s professional journey, which commenced in 2002, saw him gracing stages across the globe. With over 15 plays and 7 musicals to his credit, Ouda portrayed a range of memorable characters, including Tony in “Boy Gets Girl,” Joseph in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” and Fick in “Balm in Gilead.” He died on February 3, 2024 with a net worth of over $200,000.

Charles Ouda Net Worth $200,000 Date of Birth 1985 Place of Birth Nairobi Profession Actor, Writer, Director, Singer, Television Host, and Voice Over Artist

Charles Ouda Movies

Ouda’s impact extended to the realm of film and television, where he left an indelible mark with standout performances.

Noteworthy credits include his starring role in “Makutano Junction,” spanning 12 seasons, and his hosting role on “Discovery +254,” which earned him a Kalasha International Award for Best Television Host.

Pepeta

Waiting Room

Count It Out

Who are You

Film Lab Presents

Makutano Janction

Mali

Aphrodite

Charles Ouda Achievements

Despite his busy schedule, Ouda pursued further artistic education, completing a rigorous 2-Year Conservatory Program at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.

His passion for storytelling led him to directing, with projects like “Who Are You?” earning him accolades such as the Judges Choice award at the 2016 Asian American Film Lab’s 72 Hour Shoot Out.

Charles Ouda Net Worth

At the time of his passing, Charles Ouda net worth exceeded $200,000. His wealth was primarily amassed through his d roles in the entertainment industry, reflecting his enduring success and impact.

Charles Ouda Cause of Death

On February 3, 2024, veteran actor Charles Joseph Onyango Ouda passed away at the age of 38, leaving Kenyans and celebrities alike in shock.

Charles Ouda Girlfriend

Charles Ouda was engaged to Ciru Muriuki for six months. She is an experienced journalist with more than 7 years of experience in TV, radio, and digital.