Actor Charles Ouda to be Cremated on Thursday at Kariakor

Actor Charles Ouda will be cremated on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at Kariokor Crematorium, Nairobi, his family said.

The family on Sunday said they were grateful for the support they have received.

“We wish to extend our deepest appreciation to all who have shown solidarity, love and compassion; particularly to Charli’s Fiancé Ciru Muriuki, his siblings Clement, Philip, David, Elizabeth, Selina, and the entire Ouda Family,” the statement read.

A fundraiser will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, commencing at 5:30 pm at the Higher Trinity room at All Saints Cathedral.

The cortege will depart from Chiromo Funeral Home for an overnight vigil at the family home on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The family announced that a church service will be held at All Saints Cathedral on Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 10:00 am.

The Church service will be followed by the last rites at Kariokor for immediate family members.

The family of Charles Ouda, 38, announced his untimely death on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Police investigators visited the scene of his death as part of the probe into the same. A probe and an autopsy ruled out foul pay, a family member said even as they refused to share details of the same.

Ouda, renowned for his noteworthy contributions to diverse film projects such as Makutano Junction, The First Grader, and Count It Out, was not only a gifted actor but also a distinguished film director and scriptwriter.

Charlie has also starred in other television shows like The Know Zone Changing Times (KTN), Higher Learning, Changes, Mali (NTV), Second Family, Crime and Justice (Showmax) and Salem (Maisha Magic).

His outstanding abilities earned him numerous accolades, including the prestigious title of Best Director at the 2016 Asian American Film Lab 72 Hour Shoot Out and multiple awards from the NYC Indie Film Awards.

He was engaged to Ciru, a former BBC Africa presenter.

They both announced their engagement in September 2023, enchanting many with their endearing moments.

He was last seen alive attending a party held for the casts of Maisha Magic’s ‘Salem Show.’

His family’s statement, issued on behalf of the Oudas and Ciru Muriuki, appealed to everyone to respect the privacy of the grieving fiancée and the Ouda family during this difficult time.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family of Charles ‘Charlie’ J. Ouda and Ciru Muriuki inform you of his passing on the night of 3rd February 2024. He was a beloved son, brother, and friend. Charlie was 38 years old,” the statement read.

“We appeal to all to give his fiancée Ciru, and the Oudas space to grieve this unfathomable loss. More details will be given in due course,” the statement continued.