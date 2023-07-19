Ex-Police Spokesperson Charles Owino Named UDA Siaya Coordinator

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has named former police boss Charles Owino as the Siaya County party coordinator.

In a statement on Wednesday, party Secretary General Cleophas Malala said Owino will replace Dianga Waore.

Waore was appointed chairman of the Lake Region Development Authority.

“This change is informed by the need to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of Party programmes and activities within the county,” Malala said.

The former Siaya gubernatorial aspirant will be assisted by Collins Olemo in the ongoing party membership recruitment exercise.

Malala urged all UDA members to offer the new leaders support and cooperation.

Owino quit the gubernatorial race and instead sought to deputize Nicholas Gumbo.

In May 2022, Owino again withdrew from the race to return to the Police Service.

The former police boss rejoined the Service to serve as the Director of the Kenya National Focal Point on Small Arms and Light Weapons.

