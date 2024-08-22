Charlie McDermott Siblings: Get to Know Erin and Grace McDermott

Charlie McDermott is an American actor, filmmaker, and musician.

He is best known for his role as Axl Heck on the ABC sitcom The Middle and received an Independent Spirit Award nomination for his performance in Frozen River.

McDermott has also appeared in films like Instant Family and Hot Tub Time Machine.

He has been married to Sara Rejaie since 2017.

Career

Nominations

Siblings

McDermott has two siblings, namely Erin McDermott and Grace McDermott.

However, nothing much is know about the two, including their careers and personal lives as they keep a private life compared to their famous brother.

Career

McDermott’s career began in his teenage years when he made his film debut in M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller The Village in 2004.

This early exposure to the film industry helped him gain valuable experience.

He also made guest appearances on popular television shows, including a role in The Office in 2006, which showcased his comedic talent and set the stage for his future success.

McDermott’s breakthrough role came in 2009 when he was cast as Axl Heck in the ABC sitcom The Middle.

The show, which ran for nine seasons until 2018, became a staple of family-oriented television.

Axl was portrayed as a lovable yet often lazy teenage son, and McDermott’s performance resonated with audiences for its humor and relatability.

His character’s development throughout the series was a highlight, earning him recognition and praise.

In addition to his television work, McDermott has appeared in notable films.

His role in Frozen River earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination for Best Supporting Male.

The film, which explores the struggles of two women smuggling illegal immigrants across the U.S.-Canada border, showcased his ability to tackle serious and socially relevant themes.

He also starred in the comedy Hot Tub Time Machine, where he played a younger version of one of the main characters, further demonstrating his versatility.

More recently, he appeared in Instant Family, a heartwarming film about foster parenting, alongside Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne.

Beyond acting, McDermott has ventured into directing. He directed an episode of The Middle, reflecting his interest in the creative process beyond acting.

He has also co-directed short films, including a project with former co-star Eden Sher, which highlights his passion for storytelling and filmmaking.

Nominations

McDermott has received several awards and nominations throughout his acting career.

He was nominated for Best Supporting Male for his performance in the film Frozen River at the Independent Spirit Awards, which recognized his powerful portrayal in the critically acclaimed drama.

At the Young Artist Awards, McDermott received a nomination for Outstanding Young Ensemble in a TV Series (shared with Eden Sher and Atticus Shaffer) for his work on The Middle in 2011, highlighting the strength of the show’s young cast.

He was also nominated for Favorite TV Actor at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards in 2015, demonstrating his popularity among younger audiences.

In 2016, McDermott received a nomination for Best Actor in a Short Film for Three Days at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema, showcasing his talent in a different format.

Most recently, in 2024, he was nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for The Middle, recognizing the exceptional teamwork of the show’s cast.