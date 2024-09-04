Chaz Bono’s Net Worth

Chaz Bono, an American writer, musician, and actor, is widely recognized for his advocacy in the LGBTQ+ community and as the child of famous entertainers Sonny Bono and Cher. With a net worth of $800,000, Chaz has made significant contributions to the arts and social activism.

Early Life

Chaz Bono was born Chastity Sun Bono on March 4, 1969, in Los Angeles, California. As the only child of the iconic duo Sonny & Cher, Chaz was exposed to the entertainment industry from an early age, even appearing on his parents’ popular TV variety show. He attended the Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, where his artistic talents began to flourish. At the age of 13, Chaz realized he was gay, and by 18, he had come out as a lesbian to his parents.

Career

Chaz’s passion for music led him to form the band Ceremony in 1988. The band, which released the album “Hang Out Your Poetry” in 1993, saw Chaz taking on multiple roles, including guitar, percussion, and vocals. He also contributed to the songwriting process alongside other band members Heidi Shink and Mark Hudson. Despite the album receiving mixed reviews, it marked Chaz’s entry into the world of professional music.

Chaz gained further public attention in 2006 when he participated in “Celebrity Fit Club 3,” where he served as the team captain. His television presence expanded in 2011 when he joined the 13th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” making history as the first openly transgender man to appear on a major network show for reasons unrelated to his gender identity.

Activism and Transition

Chaz Bono has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights throughout his life. He publicly came out as a lesbian in 1995 in an interview with “The Advocate,” a national magazine for the gay and lesbian community. In 1998, he authored “Family Outing: A Guide to the Coming Out Process for Gays, Lesbians, and Their Families,” where he shared his own coming out story and offered advice to others navigating similar experiences.

His activism extended to writing for “The Advocate,” serving as a spokesperson for the Human Rights Campaign, and promoting National Coming Out Day. Chaz also campaigned for Bill Clinton’s reelection, served on the board of the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), and actively opposed the Defense of Marriage Act.

In 2009, Chaz announced his decision to transition from female to male, a process he had begun in 2008. By May 2010, his transition was legally recognized, and he officially adopted the name Chaz Bono. His journey through this life-changing process was documented in the film “Becoming Chaz,” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and was later acquired by the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Personal Life

Chaz Bono’s relationships with his parents were complex, particularly with his father, Sonny Bono, due to their differing political views. Their relationship deteriorated over time, leading to a period of estrangement before Sonny’s untimely death in a skiing accident in January 1998.

Chaz’s personal life has seen its share of ups and downs. His first significant relationship was with Joan Stephens, a close friend of his mother, who was about 20 years his senior. This relationship ended in tragedy when Stephens passed away from non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

