Chebukati Out of Race to Become Court of Appeal Judge

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati did not make the list of candidates set to be interviewed for Court of Appeal judges.

In a list published by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), 41 of 82 applicants made the cut.

Among the 41 candidates is former IEBC chair Isaack Hassan, Justices Grace Nzioka, James Wakiaga, Francis Ngaah among others.

Interviews will kick off on June 3 and end on June 20.

