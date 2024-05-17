Cheech Marin Net Worth

Cheech Marin is an American comedian, actor, and writer with a net worth of $30 million. He gained fame as part of the comedy duo Cheech & Chong alongside Tommy Chong. Together, they released 11 albums and starred in several films, including “Up in Smoke” (1978) and “Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie” (1980). The duo won a Grammy Award for their 1974 album “Los Cochinos.”

Early Life

Cheech Marin was born Richard Anthony Marin on July 13, 1946, in South Los Angeles, California. His mother, Elsa, was a secretary, and his father, Oscar, was an LAPD officer. Raised in a Mexican-American household, Marin identifies as Chicano. He underwent surgery for a cleft lip as a child and earned the nickname “Cheech” when his uncle said he resembled a chicharrón (fried pork rind). Marin attended Bishop Alemany High School and later studied English at San Fernando Valley State College (now California State University, Northridge). To avoid the Vietnam War draft, he moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, in the late 1960s.

Cheech and Chong

Marin met Tommy Chong in Vancouver, and they began performing together in an improv troupe before forming their iconic stand-up comedy duo. Their debut album “Cheech and Chong” was released in 1971 and went Gold in the U.S. The duo’s subsequent albums, including “Big Bambu” (1972) and “Los Cochinos” (1973), also achieved Gold status. Their first film, “Up in Smoke,” grossed $44.3 million at the box office, equivalent to approximately $151 million today. The duo released several films through the mid-1980s, including “Nice Dreams” (1981) and “Still Smokin” (1983). After splitting in 1985, they occasionally reunited for projects, including a 2008 comedy tour and a 2013 animated movie.

Other Work

Marin wrote, directed, and starred in “Born in East L.A.” (1987). He appeared in films such as “Ghostbusters II” (1989), “Troop Beverly Hills” (1989), and “Tin Cup” (1996).

He starred in the CBS series “Nash Bridges” (1996–2001) and had a recurring role on “Lost” (2007–2009). Marin voiced characters in several Disney films, including “Oliver & Company” (1988) and the “Cars” franchise (2006–2017). He published a memoir, “Cheech Is Not My Real Name…But Don’t Call Me Chong!” in 2017, and wrote children’s books. He also owns Cheech’s Stash, a business selling cannabis and CBD products.

Personal Life

Marin married Darlene Morley in 1975, and they had one child before divorcing in 1984. He then married Patti Heid in 1986, with whom he had two children before their 2009 divorce. Marin married pianist Natasha Rubin in 2009. A dedicated art collector, Marin owns works by notable Chicano artists and plans to house his collection in The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry in Riverside, California.

Awards and Nominations

Cheech & Chong have been nominated for six Grammy Awards, winning Best Comedy Recording for “Los Cochinos” in 1974. Marin has received numerous accolades, including ALMA Awards for Community Service and Outstanding Career Achievement, and awards from the Havana Film Festival and the Imagen Foundation. He has also been nominated for an American Comedy Award and NCLR Bravo Awards.

Real Estate

Over the years, Marin has owned several impressive homes in Malibu, California. He and his second wife, Patti Heid, acquired multiple properties in the 1990s. Following their divorce, Marin sold at least one property for $6 million in 2010. He now owns a different home in Malibu.

Art Collection

Marin is an avid art collector, owning pieces by artists such as Diego Rivera and Ed Ruscha. His collection includes dozens of works by prominent Latino artists, emphasizing his dedication to Chicano art and culture.

