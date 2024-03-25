Ex-Nairobi PC Chelogoi Released on Sh10 Million Bond in Land Fraud Case

Former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner Davis Chelogoi was Monday granted a bond of Sh10 million with two sureties of a similar amount, pending hearing and determination of the Sh1.35 billion land fraud case.

Milimani Principal Magistrate Dolphina Alego also offered the alternative of cash bail at Sh5 million with two contact persons.

The court instructed the former PC to deposit his passport to the court for the interim period.

The prosecution had on Thursday opposed the application for bail/bond release arguing that the man was flight risk.

Similar arguments were presented by the lawyers of the complainant, Ashok Shah, who claims forceful land acquisition.

Chelogoi had been detained for four days pending his release.

Chelogoi’s lawyer Tom Ojienda requested for him to be admitted to the Nairobi Hospital pending processing of the bail/bond.

The court heard that two nights ago, Chelogoi’s medical condition worsened and he was taken to a private hospital.

The hospital however referred him to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) but he could not be attended to owing to the ongoing doctors’ strike.

The prison wardens had to return him to the cells.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the ongoing doctors’ strike, the court granted the request for hospitalization at the Nairobi Hospital.

The case will be mentioned on March 27.