Chelsea secures FA Cup quarterfinal spot with dramatic 3-2 win over Leeds United

Chelsea managed to secure their spot in the FA Cup quarterfinals with a 3-2 victory over second-tier Leeds United in a thrilling encounter on Wednesday.

The decisive moment came in the 90th minute when Conor Gallagher scored the winning goal, relieving the pressure on coach Mauricio Pochettino.

The London side, currently struggling in mid-table in the Premier League, faced disappointment in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday. With the FA Cup now representing their last realistic chance for silverware this season, Chelsea showcased resilience and determination against Leeds.

Coach Pochettino expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance, stating, “This type of performance shows that we are brave and can win games. We know who we are.” However, he acknowledged that the match against Leeds was not a stellar performance, especially after conceding an early lead.

Former Manchester United player Gary Neville criticized Chelsea as “billion-pound bottle jobs” following their recent loss to Liverpool. Pochettino dismissed the criticism, emphasizing that it’s just an opinion and the team will move forward.

The clash with Leeds marked the first FA Cup encounter between the two teams since the infamous 1970 final replay, creating a historic rivalry between their fanbases. The intense matchup required a strong police presence outside Stamford Bridge.

Leeds took an early lead in the eighth minute due to a defensive mix-up by Chelsea, with Mateo Joseph scoring his first senior goal for the visitors. However, Chelsea responded with two goals in the 15th and 37th minutes, courtesy of Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Despite Chelsea’s initial dominance, Leeds intensified their efforts in the second half, taking advantage of Chelsea’s fatigue from their extended play on Sunday. Leeds equalized in the 59th minute with a free header from Joseph.

Pochettino strategically brought in key players like Gallagher, Ben Chilwell, and top scorer Cole Palmer in the second half. With extra time looming, Gallagher secured Chelsea’s victory with a well-timed goal, setting up a quarterfinal clash with Championship side Leicester City.

The dramatic win not only propels Chelsea into the next round of the FA Cup but also serves as a testament to their resilience and determination to contend for silverware this season.