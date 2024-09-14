Cher drops bid for conservatorship over her son

US pop star Cher has dropped her bid for legal control over her son’s personal and financial affairs, according to his lawyers.

The singer applied for a conservatorship last December, citing 48-year-old Elijah Blue Allman’s alleged substance abuse and mental health issues.

The law firm representing him, Cage & Miles, told the BBC in a statement that the outcome “allows the parties to focus on healing and rebuilding their family bond, a process that began during mediation and continues today”.

Cher’s lawyers said during a brief hearing at Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday that the family members had reached a private settlement, US media report.

The dismissal comes after the If I Could Turn Back Time singer and her son agreed to pause their court battle in May to try to resolve the matter privately, US media reported at the time.

When she first filed for the conservatorship, Cher argued that Mr Allman was “substantially unable to manage his financial resources”.

A conservatorship is typically granted by a court for individuals who are unable to make their own decisions, like those with dementia or other mental illnesses.

It can be used to manage someone’s financial or medical affairs.

Before the end of 2023, Mr Allman was set to receive assets from a trust – set up by his late father, musician Gregg Allman – under which he was entitled to regular payments.

Cher, 78, had filed two immediate temporary conservatorship requests, both of which were denied, though a bid for a longer-term conservatorship had not been resolved.

In court filings, lawyers for Cher said the singer was “concerned that any funds distributed to Elijah will be immediately spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk”.

The filing said that she had “worked tirelessly to get Elijah into treatment and get him the help he needs”.

Her son, meanwhile, said that after struggling with addiction and previous poor financial choices, he was sober and receiving regular treatment.

In rejecting the temporary conservatorship bids, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Jessica Uzcategui said Mr Allman had proven he had “managed his finances” and “remained drug free”.

The judge said at the time that the star’s desire for conservatorship came from a place of concern, but her legal team was arguing based on hypotheticals and “fears”.

Cher last year denied a claim by her son’s wife that the pop star had hired four men to kidnap him from a New York City hotel room.

