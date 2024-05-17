Cher, an iconic American singer, actress, and television personality, boasts a net worth of $360 million. Renowned as a cultural icon with a career spanning several decades, Cher has sold over 100 million records, making her one of the best-selling musical artists in history. Her accolades include a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, an Academy Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Cannes Film Festival award. Additionally, she has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame as part of the duo Sonny & Cher.

Cher Net Worth $360 Million Date of Birth May 20, 1946 Place of Birth El Centro, California Nationality American Profession Record Producer, Singer, Actor, Songwriter, Entrepreneur, Fashion Designer, Model, Dancer, Film Director, Comedian

Early Life

Cher was born Cherilyn Sarkisian on May 20, 1946, in El Centro, California. Her parents, John Sarkisian and Georgia Holt, divorced when she was ten months old. Raised by her mother, Cher moved frequently, living in California, New York, and Texas. At sixteen, she dropped out of school and moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting, supporting herself by dancing in clubs.

Sonny & Cher

In 1962, Cher met performer Sonny Bono and began working as his housekeeper. He introduced her to record producer Phil Spector, leading to her work as a backup singer. Cher and Sonny’s professional and personal relationship blossomed, culminating in the release of their hit single “I Got You Babe” in 1965, which catapulted them to stardom.

Their debut album, “Look at Us” (1965), featured five songs in the Billboard Top 50 simultaneously, a feat matched only by the Beatles and Elvis Presley. While Sonny & Cher’s popularity waned, Cher’s solo career flourished. She released successful albums and singles, including “Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)” (1966).

Solo Career and Television

Cher’s solo career gained momentum as Sonny & Cher’s popularity declined. She recorded the album “3614 Jackson Highway” in 1969 without Sonny’s influence. Cher’s television career took off with “The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour” in 1971. After her divorce from Sonny in 1975, she signed a $2.5 million deal with Warner Bros. Records and launched her own television show, “Cher.”

Also Read: Chad Henne Net Worth

Cher’s Las Vegas residency from 1980 to 1982 earned her $300,000 per week, and her later residency at Caesars Palace grossed $180 million.

Acting Career

Cher’s initial acting ventures included “Good Times” (1967) and “Chastity” (1969), both produced with Sonny. Her career took a significant turn when director Robert Altman cast her in the Broadway production “Come Back to the Five and Dime, Jimmy Dean.” This role, and its 1982 film adaptation, were pivotal in launching her acting career.

She formed her own production company, Isis, in 1985 and starred in films like “Mask” (1985), “The Witches of Eastwick” (1987), and “Moonstruck” (1987), for which she won an Academy Award for Best Actress.

Other Ventures

Known for her fashion sense, Cher has starred in numerous campaigns and launched fragrances, including “Cher Eau de Couture” (2019). During a period of poor health in the early 1990s, she starred in infomercials, earning nearly $10 million.

Cher is also a dedicated philanthropist, supporting causes for children, soldiers, veterans, and the environment. Her Cher Charitable Foundation backs international projects like the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and Operation Helmet.

Personal Life

Cher married Sonny Bono in 1969, and they had a child, Chaz Bono, before divorcing in 1975. She later married musician Gregg Allman, with whom she had a son, Elijah Blue, before divorcing in 1979. Cher has dated notable figures including David Geffen, Gene Simmons, and Tom Cruise.

Real Estate

Cher has owned numerous properties, particularly in Los Angeles. She sold a Beverly Hills estate for $90 million in 2016 and a condo in Sierra Towers for $5.25 million. Her primary residence for three decades has been a stunning Italian Renaissance-style mansion in Malibu, purchased in 1989. Initially listed for $45 million in 2008, the property was relisted for $75 million in 2023.

Cher also owned a bay-front home in Key Biscayne, Florida, which sold for $8.8 million in 2006. In 2019, she sold a Beverly Hills home for $2.073 million.

Cher Net Worth

Cher net worth is $360.