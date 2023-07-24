Cheruiyot Named Head of Security for State House, Lodges in Changes

A new commander has been named to head a specialized police unit that guards all State Houses and State Lodges.

The new commander of General Service Unit’s G Company is Ernest Cheruiyot.

Cheruiyot took over from George Nderitu who was moved to GSU headquarters and named the General Staffing Officer in the changes announced by police headquarters.

Cheruiyot was serving at the Recce Company at Ruiru where he was in charge of operations.

Nderitu had served in the position for more than ten years. There are about ten State Houses and Lodges in the country.

In other changes, Edward Changach was named the Officer Commanding leadership and supervisory- National Police Service Embakasi B Campus.

Dickson Njogu was moved to the operations western region, Nicholas Chalulot to Taveta Sub County Police Commander, Diphus Chemoss to adjutant NPS Embakasi B Campus, Maurice Odanda to be staff officer field officer training and Anderson Mbae will be the Sub County Commander Mavoko.

In the changes Josphat Sirma was moved to Recce Company while Daniel Kipchumba will head the Unit Police in GSU.

State House and state lodges are guarded by the officers drawn from GSU’s G-Company.

The president also has the Presidential Escort Unit, which is a fully-fledged team, which handles the movement of the President and his family.

They, however, get the help of the local police whenever the President visits.

Together with his family, the President has about 200 security guards from the GSU.

