Cheryl Hines Sibling: The Hines Siblings Take Center Stage

Cheryl Hines is an American actress and comedian best known for her role as Cheryl David on the HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm, for which she received two Emmy Award nominations.

She has also starred in other TV shows like Suburgatory and Son of Zorn.

Hines was born on September 21, 1965 in Miami Beach, Florida and grew up in Tallahassee, and graduated from the University of Central Florida with a degree in Communications.

After moving to Los Angeles, she studied at the Groundlings Theater and learned improv and sketch comedy.

In addition to acting, Hines has directed episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm and the 2009 film Serious Moonlight.

Siblings

Cheryl has three siblings. Her sister, Rebecca “Becky” Hines, is a professor at the University of Central Florida (UCF).

Becky participated in the ABC game show “Celebrity Family Feud” with Cheryl and their family in 2019, indicating a close bond between the siblings.

Cheryl’s brother, Michael Hines, is also a UCF alumnus. Like Becky, Michael participated in Celebrity Family Feud with the family in 2019, further highlighting the strong family ties.

It is clear that the Hines siblings have a supportive relationship, with each other’s accomplishments and endeavors being important to them.

Tragically, Cheryl’s brother Chris Hines passed away at some point.

The loss of a sibling can be extremely difficult, and it is admirable that Cheryl and her family have seemingly remained close despite this heartbreak.

The Hines siblings appear to be an important part of Cheryl’s life, even if details about them are limited in the public sphere.

Career

Hines embarked on her career in the entertainment industry by relocating to Los Angeles in 1994.

Initially, she worked as a personal assistant to director Rob Reiner and tended bar at the InterContinental hotel, experiences that provided her with valuable industry insights and connections.

This period also saw her take her first improvisational comedy class at the renowned Groundlings Theatre, a pivotal step that was made possible through the support of her coworkers.

Under the guidance of actress Lisa Kudrow, herself a Groundlings alumna, Hines honed her comedic skills, laying the foundation for her future endeavors.

Her career reached new heights with her breakout role as Cheryl David, the wife of Larry David, on the acclaimed HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

This role not only showcased her comedic talents but also earned her two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, solidifying her place in the industry.

The show’s improvisational format provided Hines with a platform to demonstrate her wit and on-screen charisma, further enhancing her reputation as a versatile actress.

Beyond Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hines has graced various television shows, including Suburgatory and Son of Zorn, displaying her range across different genres.

Her foray into film has seen her take on roles in movies such as The Grand and The ’60s, showcasing her ability to adapt to diverse characters and narratives.

In 2009, she made her directorial debut with the feature film Serious Moonlight, a dark comedy starring Meg Ryan and Timothy Hutton.

Additionally, Hines has directed episodes of Curb Your Enthusiasm, highlighting her proficiency behind the camera and her multifaceted talents within the industry.

Personal life

Hines is married to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a lawyer and environmental activist.

They were introduced by her co-star Larry David from Curb Your Enthusiasm and got married on August 2, 2014, at the Kennedy Compound on Cape Cod. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the son of the late U.S. Senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

From her previous marriage to Paul Young, Hines has a daughter named Catherine Rose Young, born on March 8, 2004.

Catherine is her only child from her first marriage, which ended in divorce in 2010.