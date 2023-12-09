Chief Justice Koome Establishes Environment And Land Court In Lodwar

Chief Justice Martha Koome has announced the establishment of the Environment and Land Court (ELC) in Lodwar.

According to a Gazette notice dated December 8, 2023, the Lodwar ELC will be operational from December 11 of the same year.

This move comes as part of Chief Justice Koome’s ongoing efforts to enhance access to environmental justice across the country.

“TAKE NOTICE that the Chief Justice has established Lodwar Environment and Land Court (ELC) Sub-Registry, with effect from the 11th December, 2023,” the gazzete reads.

Last month, Chief Justice Koome inaugurated the Environment and Land Court in Naivasha, Nakuru County, with its effective date set for November 10.

The decision to create these specialized courts is in response to the evolving needs and challenges faced by society regarding land and the environment.

By dividing the division into the Environment and Planning Division and the Land Division, the Chief Justice aims to address the unique dynamics and complexities of environmental and land-related matters.

Speaking in July, Chief Justice Koome emphasized the significant role the ELC has played in resolving diverse and intricate cases related to the environment and land over the past 11 years.

She highlighted that the establishment of the ELC as a superior court under the 2010 Constitution reflects the nation’s desire to create a specialized court dedicated to handling the unique challenges of land and environmental issues.

In a separate notice, Chief Justice Koome also gazetted the creation of the Lodwar High Court Sub-Registry in Turkana County, effective from November 10, 2023.

Additionally, the Chief Justice has been spearheading the implementation of an electronic filing system in various counties nationwide.

This system aims to enable citizens to access justice remotely, eliminating the need to physically visit court premises to submit legal documents and pleadings. The introduction of electronic filing is expected to contribute to reducing case backlogs in the legal system.