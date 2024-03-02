fbpx
    China’s Nationalistic Blogger Sparks Controversy Over New Year Decorations

    China
    Protesters in China hold defaced Japanese flags during an anti-Japan demonstration in Lanzhou, Gansu province, in October 2010 [Kyodo/Reuters]

    A Chinese ultranationalist vlogger raised eyebrows when he discovered red circular stickers with the words “Happy 2024” on the glass doors of a shopping mall in Nanjing. Claiming these seemingly innocent New Year decorations were nationalistic Japanese motifs resembling the rising sun in Japan’s flag, the vlogger confronted mall staff, leading to police intervention and the removal of the decorations.

    The episode sparked a debate on Chinese social media, with netizens highlighting the potential absurdity of banning all red circular objects, including iconic symbols like Huawei’s logo, Mao Zedong posters, and even traffic lights. China’s state-run CCTV criticized the vlogger, emphasizing the detrimental impact of such actions on individuals, companies, and society.

    Souvenir plates with images of China's Mao Zedong (right) and Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) in Beijing, China in 2017 [Tyrone Siu/Reuters]
    This incident sheds light on China’s approach to nationalism under President Xi Jinping’s rule, where patriotism is encouraged but controlled to serve state interests. The government’s recent introduction of a “patriotic education law” further emphasizes the importance of aligning citizens with the Chinese Communist Party’s values.

    While the promotion of intense patriotic feelings is common, the Nanjing incident underscores the potential toxicity of anti-Japanese sentiment in China, fueled by historical conflicts like the Second Sino-Japanese War. The government, wary of a repeat of the violent 2012 anti-Japan protests, intervened swiftly to avoid escalation.

    The logo of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies is pictured next to a statue on top of a building in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 23, 2021. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
    The logo of the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies is pictured next to a statue on top of a building in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2021 [Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters]
    Moreover, the vlogger faced criticism not only for his nationalistic fervor but also for attempting to profit from patriotism. CCTV rebuked him, stating that patriotism is not a business. However, scholars suggest that monetizing patriotism is a lucrative business for many bloggers and vloggers on Chinese social media, with potential earnings reaching hundreds of thousands of dollars.

    A protester holding a banner shouts slogans during an anti-Japan protest over disputed islands called Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan, outside an Ito Yokado shopping mall from Japan, at Chunxi Road business area in Chengdu October 16, 2010. Thousands of Chinese people went on street Saturday in several cities to defend China's sovereign rights amid the latest dispute with Japan over the Diaoyu Islands. Xinhua reporters have witnessed demonstrations in Xi'an, Chengdu, Hangzhou and Zhengzhou in the Chinese mainland. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)
    A protester holding a banner shouts slogans during an anti-Japan protest over disputed islands called Diaoyu in China and Senkaku in Japan, outside the Japanese Ito Yokado shopping mall at Chunxi Road business area in Chengdu in 2010 [Jason Lee/Reuters]
    Despite the government’s support for nationalist sentiment, content creators navigating this space must tread carefully, as red lines are fluid and subject to change based on diplomatic priorities. The Chinese government aims to balance fostering national identity and pride while preventing any voice or group from challenging the authority of the Communist Party.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

