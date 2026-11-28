A Chinese national was robbed of USD 40,000 (approximately Sh5.2 million) after thieves broke into a locked vehicle parked outside a Chinese restaurant along Muchai Drive in Kilimani, Nairobi.

The victim, identified as Yan Bo, a resident of Cherezo Apartment in Kilimani and director of Afrifun Safaris Limited, reported the incident on Friday, November 27.

He said he had withdrawn USD 40,000 from Prime Bank’s Kilimani branch at around 2pm, intending to use the money to pay his workers and rent at Eastland Hotel, where he operates offices.

He later proceeded to Spice Road Chinese Restaurant at Muchai 707 along Muchai Drive for lunch.

Upon arrival, he reportedly transferred the cash, which was kept in a white envelope, from his white Toyota Alphard to a white Toyota Vitz belonging to his friend before locking the vehicle and heading into the restaurant.

He was later alerted by a restaurant staff member that the driver’s door window of the Toyota Vitz had been broken.

Upon checking the vehicle, they discovered that the USD 40,000 kept on the passenger seat had been stolen.

The victim subsequently reported the incident to police, prompting police to visit the scene.

Crime scene personnel processed the scene as investigations commenced to establish the circumstances surrounding the theft and apprehend the perpetrators.

No arrests or recovery of the stolen cash had been reported by the time the incident was recorded.

Police suspect the victim was trailed from the bank by the thieves. A team visited the bank and interviewed staff there as part of the probe. Another team thinks the theft was an inside job. Investigators are still pursuing clues.

Elsewhere, a police officer attached to Kasarani Stadium Police Station lost a police communication gadget and a laptop after his vehicle was broken into in Githurai 45, Nairobi.

The officer said he had parked his silver Toyota Wish along a street near Mary Queens School at around 4:32pm before heading to a barber shop to shave his hair.

He had left a Huawei police communication phone, bearing the call sign Kasarani Stadium Four, alongside a laptop and other personal belongings inside the vehicle.

Upon returning, he discovered that the front passenger door had been broken into and the police communication gadget and laptop were missing.

The incident was reported to police as investigations into the break-in and theft commenced.

The loss of the communication gadget raises security concerns over the possible misuse of police equipment, particularly as investigations seek to establish those behind the theft.