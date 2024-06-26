Chloë Grace Moretz Net Worth

Chloë Grace Moretz, a prominent American actress, has amassed a net worth of $12 million. She is widely recognized for her roles in films such as “The Amityville Horror,” “500 Days of Summer,” “Kick-Ass,” “Kick-Ass 2,” “If I Stay,” “I Love You, Daddy,” and “Greta.”

Early Life

Born on February 10, 1997, in Atlanta, Georgia, Chloë Grace Moretz was raised in Cartersville, a suburb of Atlanta. Her father was a plastic surgeon and heir to the Moretz hosiery business, which was sold for $350 million in 2011. She has four older brothers and describes her family as religious Southern Baptists. In 2002, her brother was accepted into the Professional Performing Arts School in New York City, prompting a move for Moretz and her mother. This sparked her interest in acting as she helped her brother rehearse lines. Her acting debut came in 2004 with a guest appearance on the CBS crime drama “The Guardian,” followed by roles in “My Name Is Earl” and the horror film “The Amityville Horror.”

In 2006, Moretz appeared in the horror films “Wicked Little Things” and “Room Six,” and the comedy “Big Momma’s House 2.” She also guest-starred on “Desperate Housewives” and had a recurring role on the ABC series “Dirty Sexy Money.” Additionally, she voiced Darby in the animated show “My Friends Tigger & Pooh” from 2007 to 2009. In 2008, Moretz acted alongside Jennifer Lawrence in “The Poker House,” appeared in “The Eye” with Jessica Alba, and voiced a character in “Bolt.”

Rising Star

By 2009, at just twelve years old, Moretz had appeared in nine feature films and numerous television projects. She gained further recognition with a supporting role in the romantic dramedy “500 Days of Summer.” However, her breakthrough role came in 2010 with the dark comedy action film “Kick-Ass,” where she played the vigilante Hit-Girl. Despite controversy over her use of profane language in the film, Moretz’s performance was well-received, earning her several award nominations and wins. She reprised her role in the successful sequel “Kick-Ass 2” in 2013 and starred in the remake of “Carrie” the same year. In 2014, she played the lead in the teen romantic drama “If I Stay.”

Post-2016 Career

In 2016, Moretz starred in “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising” alongside Seth Rogen and Zac Efron and in the biographical drama “Brain on Fire.” She announced her decision to be more selective with her roles, focusing on projects she felt personally connected to. In 2017, she starred in “November Criminals” and “I Love You, Daddy,” though the latter faced controversy and was ultimately shelved. Moretz received critical acclaim for her role in “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” in 2018. She also starred in the thriller “Greta” and the horror remake “Suspiria” that year. In 2019, she voiced Wednesday Addams in the animated film “The Addams Family.”

Other Work and Personal Life

In addition to her acting career, Moretz has graced the covers of numerous fashion and lifestyle magazines, often praised for her sophisticated yet age-appropriate style. She resides in Studio City, Los Angeles, with her brother Brandon serving as her business manager and her brother Trevor as her acting coach. Moretz is an outspoken feminist and LGBTQ rights activist. In 2014, “Time” magazine named her one of the most influential teens.

Real Estate

In February 2016, Moretz purchased a home in Studio City, California, for $3.4 million. Before this, she and her parents rented a home in Bel-Air for $10,000 per month. In February 2023, she listed her Studio City home for sale for $6 million.

