Chloë Grace Moretz, an acclaimed American actress, has a net worth of $12 million. She is widely recognized for her roles in films such as “The Amityville Horror,” “500 Days of Summer,” “Kick-Ass,” “Kick-Ass 2,” “If I Stay,” “I Love You, Daddy,” and “Greta.”

Chloë Grace Moretz Net Worth $12 Million Date of Birth February 10, 1997 Place of Birth Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Profession Actor, Model

Early Life

Born on February 10, 1997, in Atlanta, Georgia, Chloë Grace Moretz was raised in Cartersville, a suburb outside of Atlanta. Her father was a plastic surgeon and an heir to the Moretz hosiery business, which sold for $350 million in 2011. Growing up in a religious Southern Baptist family with four older brothers, Chloë moved to New York City in 2002 with her mother when her brother was accepted into the Professional Performing Arts School. This move sparked her interest in acting as she often helped her brother rehearse lines.

Chloë’s first acting job came in 2004 with a minor guest role on the CBS crime drama “The Guardian.” She quickly followed this with guest appearances on “My Name Is Earl” and roles in “The Amityville Horror” and “Heart of the Beholder.” In 2006, she appeared in “Wicked Little Things,” “Room Six,” and “Big Momma’s House 2,” and had guest appearances on “Desperate Housewives.” She also had a recurring role on ABC’s “Dirty Sexy Money” from 2007 to 2008 and voiced Darby in “My Friends Tigger & Pooh” from 2007 to 2009.

In 2008, she appeared in “The Poker House” with Jennifer Lawrence, “The Eye” with Jessica Alba, and voiced a character in “Bolt.”

Rising Star

By age twelve, Moretz had already appeared in nine feature films. Her breakthrough came with the 2009 romantic dramedy “500 Days of Summer,” where she starred alongside Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $60 million against a $7.5 million budget.

Also Read: Chad Henne Net Worth

Chloë’s major breakthrough was in the 2010 dark comedy action film “Kick-Ass,” where she played Hit-Girl. Despite controversy over her age and the film’s mature content, her performance was widely praised. “Kick-Ass” grossed over $96 million against a $30 million budget. Chloë won several awards for her role, including two MTV Movie Awards, an IGN Award, and an Empire Award. She reprised her role in “Kick-Ass 2” (2013) and starred in the remake of “Carrie” the same year. In 2014, she led the teen romantic drama “If I Stay.”

Post-2016 Career

In 2016, Moretz starred in “Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising” with Seth Rogen and Zac Efron, and in the biographical drama “Brain on Fire.” She announced that year she would be more selective with her roles, focusing on projects she felt personally connected to. In 2017, she starred in “November Criminals” and the controversial “I Love You, Daddy.” After allegations against the film’s director, Louis C.K., the release was canceled.

In 2018, Chloë received critical praise for “The Miseducation of Cameron Post.” She also starred in “Greta” and the “Suspiria” remake, both of which received mixed reviews. In 2019, she voiced Wednesday Addams in the animated “The Addams Family.”

Personal Life

Moretz has graced the covers of numerous fashion and lifestyle magazines, often praised for her age-appropriate style. She resides in Studio City, Los Angeles, where her brother Brandon manages her business affairs, and her brother Trevor has been her acting coach. An outspoken feminist and LGBTQ rights activist, Chloë was named one of the most influential teens by “Time” magazine in 2014.

Real Estate

In February 2016, Chloë purchased a home in Studio City, California, for $3.4 million. Prior to this, she and her parents rented a home in Bel-Air for $10,000 per month. In February 2023, she listed her Studio City home for sale at $6 million.

Chloë Grace Moretz Net Worth

Chloë Grace Moretz net worth is $12 million.