    HEALTH

    Cholera Outbreak Confirmed in Nanyuki: British Army Camp Hit by Diarrhea Surge Linked to Unique Parasite

    Linda Amiani
    Cholera, Nnayuki
    Cholera vaccine. IMAGE | SHUTTERSTOCK

    The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) has officially acknowledged the emergence of a cholera outbreak in Nanyuki, situated in Laikipia County.

    According to a recent statement from the Directorate of Public Communications on Friday, an increased number of diarrhea cases has been reported within the British Army camp in Nanyuki.

    As per the communication received by Kahawa Tungu, the British Army in Kenya has verified a serious outbreak of diarrhoea, attributing it to a distinct subtype of parasite associated with monkeys in China that are bred on farms.

    Citizens are strongly advised to stay well-informed about the situation, adopt stringent hygiene practices, and promptly seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms.

    This announcement comes as a reminder of the importance of public awareness and preventive measures in response to health crises. Stay vigilant, practice good hygiene, and prioritize your well-being.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

