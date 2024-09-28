Chop Robinson Siblings: A Look at the Siblings Squad Behind the NFL Player

Chop Robinson is an American professional football linebacker for the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.

He played college football at the University of Maryland and Penn State, earning accolades such as first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American in 2023.

Robinson was selected 21st overall by the Dolphins in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Known for his versatility as a defensive end or outside linebacker, he recorded impressive stats, including 7.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in his junior season at Penn State.

Siblings

Chop comes from a large family with a total of seven siblings.

His siblings include John Robinson, Dejon Robinson, Demarr Robinson, Jaliyah Robinson, Arthur Johnson, Artese Johnson, and Lucy Johnson.

One of his younger brothers, Demarr Johnson, is currently dating Taylor Jacques.

Tragically, Chop lost two of his siblings during his childhood, which has served as a significant source of motivation for him throughout his football journey.

College career

Robinson began his collegiate football journey at the University of Maryland in 2021.

As a true freshman, he made an immediate impact by participating in all 13 games.

During this season, Robinson recorded 19 tackles and two sacks, showcasing his potential as a defensive player.

His performance earned him recognition and laid the groundwork for his future success.

After one season at Maryland, Robinson transferred to Penn State University in 2022.

This move proved to be pivotal for his development as a player. At Penn State, he became a key contributor to the Nittany Lions’ defense.

In his sophomore year, he played in 12 games and significantly elevated his performance, recording 26 tackles and 5.5 sacks.

His ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks and disrupt plays made him a standout player in the Big Ten Conference.

Robinson’s impressive statistics and consistent performance earned him accolades, including first-team All-Big Ten honors and recognition as a second-team All-American by various publications in 2023.

His time at Penn State solidified his reputation as a versatile and talented defensive end/outside linebacker.

NFL career

Following a successful collegiate career, Chop Robinson declared for the NFL Draft after the 2023 season.

His combination of size, speed, and skill caught the attention of NFL scouts and teams.

In the 2024 NFL Draft, Robinson was selected by the Miami Dolphins with the 21st overall pick in the first round.

This selection underscored his potential to make an immediate impact at the professional level.

On June 13, 2024, Robinson signed a four-year rookie contract with the Dolphins.

The deal included a signing bonus and guaranteed money, reflecting the team’s confidence in his abilities.

As a rookie, Robinson is expected to contribute significantly to the Dolphins’ defense, bringing his pass-rushing skills and athleticism to help bolster their defensive line.

Accolades

Robinson has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, reflecting his talent and impact on the field.

In 2023, he was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection and earned second-team All-American honors from Pro Football Focus and USA Today, along with being recognized as a third-team All-American by the Associated Press.

He shared the Reid Robinson Award for outstanding defensive lineman with teammate Adisa Isaac and was also honored as one of Penn State’s MVPs.

In addition to these honors, Robinson was included on watch lists for prestigious awards such as the Bednarik Award, Lombardi Award, and Bronko Nagurski Trophy during his junior season.

His collegiate achievements followed a successful high school career at Quince Orchard High School, where he was named an Under Armour All-American and broke the school sack record.