Chopper Carrying Gov’t Spokesman Mwaura, Red Cross Official Makes Emergency Landing in Kikuyu 

A private chopper carrying Government spokesman Isaac Mwaura made an emergency landing in a bush in Kikuyu, Kiambu County after the pilot said there was poor visibility.

The chopper was carrying Mwaura and Kenya Red Cross Secretary General Idriss Ahmed when it landed on Tuesday May 7 evening.

Villagers rushed to the scene after noticing the landing. In an update on Wednesday, May 8, the office of spokesman via X platform disclosed that the helicopter had to make an emergency landing due to poor weather conditions.

“The Spokesman Hon Isaac Mwaura is safe. The helicopter plane that he and Idriss Ahmed, the Kenya Red Cross SG, were using from Nyando had to make an emergency landing in Gishungo, Kikuyu Constituency due to poor weather conditions. They had gone to give relief to affected people,” the office of the spokesman said in a statement.

The government spokesman and the Kenya Red Cross team had gone to distribute food to victims of flood in Nyando.

The area where the chopper landed is usually misty at such time. The plane left the scene on Wednesday morning after being guarded by police overnight.

The team had visited the scene to access the damage of the floods and distributed non-food items to 441 floods-affected persons (FAPs), who have been affected by the overflow of River Nyando.

“The Government is collaborating with the County Government of Kisumu and the Kenya Red Cross in responding to the humanitarian emergency across the country. The NFIs include a kitchen set, blankets, a mini tent, a water purifier, bar soap, blankets, mosquito nets, dignity pack, lesso, and torch,” the office of the Gov’t spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Floods have killed at least 240 people and displaced thousands in the past weeks in the country.