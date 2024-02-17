Chris Evans Siblings: Inside the Family Life of Hollywood’s Golden Boy

Chris Evans is an American actor, film producer, and director, born on June 13, 1981, in Boston, Massachusetts.

He is known for his roles in films such as The Avengers franchise, Snowpiercer, Captain America: The First Avenger and Knight of Cups.

Evans has also appeared in television series like The Fugitive and Odd Jobs. He is the son of Lisa (Capuano) and G. Robert Evans III, and his uncle is former U.S. Representative Mike Capuano.

Chris Evans’ siblings

Evans has three siblings: Carly, Scott, and Shanna. Carly is the oldest, born on September 15, 1978, and is an actor and teacher.

Scott, born on April 21, 1983, is also an actor and is known for being openly gay. Shanna, born on June 11, 1986, is the youngest and has worked as a costume designer.

The siblings are close and often appear together at events, such as red carpet premieres.

Carly Evans

Carly Evans, born on September 15, 1978, is the oldest sibling of Evans.

She is known for her work as an actress, with a notable role in the police drama television series “The Bill,” which aired between 1984 and 2010.

Carly is also recognized for her career as a drama teacher at Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School in her hometown, Boston, Massachusetts.

She is married to Ryan DuBray, and they have three children together: Ethan, Miles and Stella.

In addition to her acting and teaching career, Carly has also worked as a childcare provider and a paralegal, demonstrating a diverse professional background.

Scott Evans

Scott Evans, born on September 21, 1983, in Sudbury, Massachusetts, is an American actor and producer.

He is known for his roles in Barbie, Almost Love and Grace and Frankie. Scott is the younger brother of actor Chris Evans.

He studied theatre at New York University and is openly gay, having come out at the age of 19.

Scott began his acting career by playing the recurring role of police officer Oliver Fish on the ABC daytime soap opera, One Life to Live, and has since appeared in various television series and films.

He is also known for his work as a television personality and host, having served as the co-anchor for Access Hollywood and the host for the third and fourth seasons of the NBC show, World of Dance.

Shanna Evans

Shanna Evans, born on June 11, 1986, in New York City, is the youngest sibling of Chris Evans. She is an American costume designer, having worked on various projects, including An Arkansas Lynching.

Shanna attended schools in New York and graduated from high school there before attending Wagner College, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in education and art in 2009.

She has held various teaching positions, including a lead infant teacher at a government childcare center in Boston, an art teacher, and an assistant English teacher at Corwin Russell School.

Shanna is also a special education assistant at Lincoln-Sudbury Massachusetts. She married Graham Enman on April 16, 2022, in Vermont, and the couple has been very discreet.

Chris Evans’ personal life

Evans, the actor known for his role as Captain America, married Alba Baptista in September 2023. The couple had been dating for over a year and had gotten serious quickly.

Evans has been open about his desire to have a family, saying that he wants a wife, kids and to build a family.

Before meeting Baptista, Evans had been in high-profile relationships with actresses like Jessica Biel and Jenny Slate. He has also been an advocate for social and political issues, including gay marriage and gun control.

Evans and Baptista keep their relationship mostly private, but he did post a video of them together on Instagram for Valentine’s Day 2023.

Career

Evans is an American actor, film producer, and director. He began his acting career in school productions and community theatre.

He landed roles in a short-lived television comedy, Opposite Sex, and a little-seen family movie, The Newcomers.

Between guest roles on TV shows, Evans appeared in a teen movie spoof, Not Another Teen Movie, and the teen caper The Perfect Score.

He then portrayed a young man who receives a phone call from a kidnapping victim (Kim Basinger) and attempts to rescue her in the thriller Cellular.

The film established him as a plausible action star.

In 2005 Evans appeared in his first superhero movie, playing the brash Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in the Marvel universe story Fantastic Four.

He is perhaps most identified with the character of Captain America, whom he played in several Marvel movies. Evans also gave an electrifying performance as a drug-addicted lawyer in Puncture, based on real events.

He also won praise for his layered portrayal of a rebel leader in Bong Joon-Ho’s dystopian fable Snowpiercer and as the unconventional guardian of a math prodigy in Gifted.

Evans made his directorial debut with the romance Before We Go, in which he also starred.

