Chris Evert Net Worth

Chris Evert, a retired American tennis legend, boasts a net worth of $16 million. Renowned for her exceptional skill and stoic demeanor on the court, Evert clinched 18 Grand Slam singles championships and held the world No. 1 ranking for numerous years. Her illustrious career extends beyond her remarkable playing record, as she also served as the president of the Women’s Tennis Association for 11 years.

Early Life

Born on December 21, 1954, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Chris Evert showed promise in tennis from a young age. Under the tutelage of her father, a professional coach, she began honing her skills at just five years old. By 1969, she had ascended to become the top-ranked under-14 girl in the nation, signaling the start of a stellar career.

Grand Slam Debut

Evert made her Grand Slam debut at the 1971 US Open, reaching the semifinals at the tender age of 16. Over the next decade, she dominated the tennis scene, amassing a record 55-consecutive-match winning streak and securing numerous titles, including French Open and Wimbledon championships. Known for her unwavering focus and skill on the clay courts, she earned the nickname “Ice Maiden” for her composed demeanor under pressure.

Notable Achievements

Throughout the 1980s, Evert continued her reign as one of tennis’s greatest, securing her final Grand Slam title at the 1986 French Open.

She retired from professional tennis in 1989, leaving behind a legacy marked by records such as the most Grand Slam singles titles (18) and the highest winning percentage in singles matches in the Open Era (90.00%).

Playing Style

Evert’s playing style revolutionized the game, characterized by her counterpunching prowess and adeptness at playing from the baseline. A trailblazer in her own right, she was one of the first women to wield a double-handed backhand on the WTA tour, showcasing exceptional footwork, court coverage, and mental fortitude.

Career Earnings

During her illustrious career, Chris Evert amassed nearly $9 million in tournament prize money, equivalent to approximately $30 million in today’s dollars after adjusting for inflation. Additionally, she earned substantial sums from endorsement deals, solidifying her status as one of tennis’s highest-earning players.

Post-Playing Career

In retirement, Evert has remained deeply involved in the world of tennis. She co-owns the Evert Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, Florida, alongside her brother John, and contributes to Tennis magazine. Since 2011, she has provided insightful commentary for Grand Slam tournaments on ESPN, further cementing her legacy in the sport.

Personal Life

Evert’s personal life has been marked by high-profile relationships, including engagements to fellow tennis player Jimmy Connors and a marriage to British player John Lloyd. She later wed downhill skier Andy Mill, with whom she shares three sons, before marrying Australian golfer Greg Norman. Despite the ups and downs in her personal life, Evert’s unwavering commitment to tennis and her enduring legacy as one of the sport’s greatest champions remain unmatched.

