Chris Rock Siblings: The Story of the Comedian’s Brothers and Sister

Chris Rock, born Christopher Julius Rock on February 7, 1965, is an American comedian, actor and filmmaker known for his stand-up comedy tackling race relations, human sexuality and observational comedy.

He gained fame on Saturday Night Live and through stand-up specials like Bring the Pain.

Chris has starred in various films, including Lethal Weapon 4, Madagascar and Spiral.

He created and narrated the sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris, and directed the music video for Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Hump de Bump.

Notably, Chris has received multiple awards, ranking among the greatest stand-up comedians.

In 2023, he released a Netflix special, Selective Outrage, and announced plans to direct a biopic on Martin Luther King Jr.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Parents

Career

Siblings

Chris has seven siblings, including six brothers and one sister.

His siblings are Charles Ledell Rock, Andre Rock, Tony Rock, Brian Rock, Kenny Rock, Andi Rock and Jordan Rock.

Charles was Chris’s half-brother who passed away in 2006 while Andre runs a trucking business named after their late father.

Tony is a stand-up comedian and actor known for his roles in various TV series. Kenny is an actor who has appeared in films like Vesuvius and Coincidental Killer.

Andi is a therapist specializing in working with children with autism while Brian is reportedly a church minister who keeps a low profile.

Jordan, the youngest sibling, is an actor and comedian known for his roles in movies and TV series.

Also Read: Jake Gyllenhaal Siblings: Childhood Co-Stars to Hollywood Heavyweights

Parents

Rock’s parents are Rose and Julius Rock. Rose and Julius adopted Chris when he was a baby, raising him in Brooklyn, New York.

Despite being adopted, Chris has maintained a close relationship with both his adoptive and biological families.

Rose, Chris’s mother, was a teacher and social worker, providing a loving and stable home for him.

Julius worked as a truck driver and newspaper deliveryman but he sadly passed away in 1988 after ulcer surgery.

Chris is the eldest of seven siblings and had an older paternal half-brother who passed away in 2006.

His family history includes Cameroonian descent and a great-great-grandfather who served in the American Civil War.

Chris’ experiences as an adopted child have influenced his advocacy for adopted children’s rights, highlighting the importance of love, support and family dynamics in shaping individuals’ lives.

Career

Chris has had a diverse and successful career in the entertainment industry.

He rose to fame with his stand-up comedy routines in the 1980s, addressing topics like race relations and human sexuality.

Chris’ career highlights include starring in films like Lethal Weapon 4, Madagascar and Spiral, as well as creating and narrating the sitcom, Everybody Hates Chris.

He has also directed films, such as Head of State and received critical acclaim for his work in various comedy specials like Bring the Pain and Bigger and Blacker.

Chris’ career has been marked by numerous awards, including multiple Grammy Awards and Emmy Awards for his comedy albums and specials.

Additionally, he has ventured into producing and writing, showcasing his versatility in the entertainment industry.