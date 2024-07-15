Chrissy Teigen Siblings: All About Tina Teigen

Chrissy Teigen is an American model and television personality.

She made her professional modeling debut in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and appeared on the 50th-anniversary cover in 2014.

Teigen has co-hosted the musical competition series Lip Sync Battle and was a judge on the comedy competition series Bring the Funny.

She has also authored three cookbooks, including the New York Times bestseller Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat.

Teigen was born in Delta, Utah in 1985 to a Thai mother and American father of Norwegian descent.

She and her family later relocated to Snohomish, Washington and then Huntington Beach, California where she began modeling in her teens after being discovered at a surf shop.

Siblings

Chrissy has one sibling, a half-sister named Tina Teigen.

Tina is Chrissy’s older half-sister, and she has made appearances on Chrissy’s social media accounts and even joined Chrissy’s team when she competed on Celebrity Family Feud.

Chrissy is close with her family, including her parents Ron and Vilailuck Teigen, and she has shared that her mother Vilailuck, who is Thai, lives with Chrissy and her husband John Legend to help with their children.

Career

Teigen’s impressive career spans modeling, television, culinary ventures and entrepreneurship.

She made her professional modeling debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010, where she was named Rookie of the Year.

Teigen went on to appear in the magazine’s annual swimsuit issue from 2011-2014, including gracing the 50th anniversary cover in 2014.

She has modeled for major brands like Gillette, Olay, Nike and Beach Bunny Swimwear.

In the television realm, Teigen co-hosted the musical competition series Lip Sync Battle from 2015-2019 and served as a judge on the comedy competition show Bring the Funny in 2019.

She also hosted the short-lived lifestyle talk show FABLife in 2015-2016 and has made guest appearances on various other shows.

Teigen has also found great success in the culinary world, publishing three successful cookbooks, including the New York Times bestseller Cravings: Recipes for All of the Food You Want to Eat in 2016.

She has also launched her own cookware line through Target, showcasing her love of food and cooking.

As an entrepreneur, Teigen has built an impressive career, with estimated earnings of $12 million in 2018, making her one of the highest-paid models.

Also Read: Paul George Siblings: Get to Know Teiosha and Portala

Her estimated net worth is around $85 million as of 2023, and she has endorsement deals with brands like Becca Cosmetics, Quay Australia, and Vita Coco.

Teigen has also launched a website called Cravings by Chrissy Teigen to showcase her culinary skills and products.

Personal life

Teigen and John Legend have built a strong and loving relationship over the years.

The two met on the set of Legend’s 2007 music video for Stereo and began dating shortly after.

Their connection was instant, with Teigen later revealing that she knew Legend was “the one” on their very first date.

After six years of dating, Legend proposed to Teigen in 2011 during a vacation in the Maldives. They tied the knot in September 2013 in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

Teigen has said that Legend is her best friend and that their marriage is based on mutual respect, support, and laughter.

The couple has welcomed four children together. Their first child, daughter Luna Simone Stephens, was born in April 2016.

Two years later, in May 2018, they welcomed their son Miles Theodore Stephens.

In January 2023, Chrissy gave birth to their third child, daughter Esti Maxine Stephens.

Just six months later, in June 2023, they welcomed their fourth child, son Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate.

Teigen and Legend are known for being open and honest about their family life.

They frequently share adorable photos and videos of their children on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their lives as parents.

Teigen has also been candid about her struggles with postpartum depression and fertility issues.

Despite their busy careers, Chrissy and John make family a top priority.

They are often seen attending events together and supporting each other’s professional endeavors.

Legend’s hit song, All of Me, was inspired by his love for Teigen, and the couple continues to be relationship goals for many.