Christie Brinkley Siblings: Getting to Know Gregory Donald Brinkley

Christie Brinkley is an American model and actress who gained fame for appearing on hundreds of magazine covers, notably three consecutive Sports Illustrated swimsuit issues from 1979 to 1981.

She spent 25 years as the face of CoverGirl and has appeared in several films and TV shows.

Brinkley’s family moved to Los Angeles, where her mother married TV writer Donald Brinkley, who later adopted Christie.

After studying art in Paris, she began her modeling career in the 1970s, signing with the Ford Model Agency.

In addition to her modeling work, Brinkley has written books on beauty and fitness, designed clothing and eyewear lines and released a signature fragrance.

She has been married four times, including to musician Billy Joel from 1985 to 1994. Magazines have named Brinkley one of the most attractive women of all time.

Siblings

Christie’s only sibling is her older brother, Gregory Donald Brinkley.

Gregory was born in 1952 to Christie’s mother, Marjorie “Margie” (Hudson) Brinkley, and her first husband, Herbert Hudson.

When Christie’s mother later married Donald Brinkley, he adopted both Christie and Gregory.

Over the years, Christie and Gregory have had a contentious relationship, particularly around their parents’ estate and memorial service.

In 2017, Gregory publicly criticized Christie for not involving him enough in plans for their mother’s memorial service after she passed away.

The sibling rivalry and family drama has played out in the media at times, though the two have also expressed love and support for each other.

Career

Brinkley rose to global recognition as a model, appearing on hundreds of magazine covers, most notably three consecutive Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue covers from 1979 to 1981.

She signed a 25-year contract with the cosmetics company CoverGirl, becoming the “face” of the brand. She has also appeared in commercials, films, and TV shows, including a recurring role on the sitcom Parks and Recreation.

In addition to modeling, Brinkley has written books on beauty and fitness, designed clothing and eyewear lines, and released a signature fragrance.

She made her Broadway debut in 2011, playing the role of Roxie Hart in the musical Chicago, and later reprised the role in Las Vegas.

Despite being warned early in her career that she would be “chewed up and spit out” by the modeling industry before age 30, Brinkley has maintained a successful career spanning over 40 years.

She is considered a trailblazer for a new generation of celebrity models who were photographed more often in sportswear than couture fashions.

Awards and accolades

Brinkley has received numerous awards and accolades over her long and successful career.

In 1993, she was named one of Rolling Stone’s Top Picks for the artistic work she did on the cover of Billy Joel’s album River of Dreams.

In 2001, Brinkley was given the Merit Award by the USO-The United Service Organizations Inc. for her goodwill missions and entertainment of peacekeeping forces.

She was awarded the Spirit of Achievement Award in 2003 by The Women’s Division of Albert Einstein College of Medicine at Yeshiva University for her charity work.

The Ross School in East Hampton, Long Island established the Christie Brinkley Scholarship in 2007 to support students interested in art or environmental sciences.

Brinkley has also been honored by the American Heart Association with their Heart Award in 2012 for her commitment to helping children live healthier lives.

Other accolades include a Humanitarian Award from March of Dimes, a Merit Award from Mothers Voices, being named Mother of the Year by the National Mothers Day committee in New York City, and receiving awards from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Smile Train for her philanthropic efforts.

Brinkley has been recognized as one of America’s Mothers and Shakers by Redbook Magazine for her work with the organization STAR — Standing for Truth About Radiation.

Personal life

Brinkley has been married four times and has three children.

Her first husband was French artist Jean-François Allaux, whom she married at age 19 while studying art in Paris. They divorced after about 8 years of marriage in 1981.

Brinkley’s most famous marriage was to musician Billy Joel, whom she met in 1983 in St. Barts.

They married in 1985 and had one daughter together, Alexa Ray Joel, later that year. Brinkley and Joel divorced in 1994 after 9 years of marriage.

In 1994, Brinkley met real estate developer Richard Taubman after they survived a helicopter crash together.

They married that same year but divorced in 1995. They have one son together, Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook.

Brinkley’s fourth husband was architect Peter Cook, whom she had met when she first started modeling. They married in 1996 and had one daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, in 1998.

Cook adopted Jack, giving him the surname Brinkley-Cook. Brinkley and Cook divorced in 2006 after 10 years of marriage.

Despite her four marriages, Brinkley has said she doesn’t see a need to marry again, citing potential tax and inheritance advantages as the only real reasons to do so.

Her three children are her eldest daughter Alexa Ray Joel, son Jack Paris Brinkley-Cook, and youngest daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook.