Influencer Christie Miller died Monday at age 60. She had shared her experience with stage 4 breast cancer online, and a video recorded before her death announced it on her Instagram account in her own words.

A caption accompanying the video on her account said Miller died peacefully that morning with loved ones around her. “Our sweet Christie graduated Earth School peacefully this morning, absolutely surrounded by love,” the caption read, before thanking followers “for the outpouring of love.”

It was not immediately known who wrote the caption or posted the recording on her behalf.

A post shared by Christie Miller Chief Joy Officer (@iamchristiemiller) on Instagram

Miller called herself the “Chief Joy Officer,” according to E! News. In her farewell, she said she was living at the top of David Hawkins’ Map of Consciousness.

“What’s at the top?” she asked, answering, “Love, peace, gratitude, joy.” “I do not let myself slip from those places,” Miller said.

“Yes, you can be in joy and still have grief,” she said. “You can be at peace knowing you’re dying.”

Miller wore a colorful hoodie as she addressed the camera and the people who would see the recording after she died. “If you are seeing this video, it means that I am dead,” she told viewers.

“That’s right,” she said. “I have crossed the veil,” Miller continued, adding, “I am sitting with my sweetie.”

She said she had reunited with her husband, Mark, her father and other loved ones, describing her state as “absolute bliss.” Images of the couple followed, accompanied by “Reunited,” which TMZ identified as the Peaches & Herb song.

It was unclear when Miller made the farewell recording.

Miller received a stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis in 2022 and shared updates about her illness with her online audience in the years that followed. She was diagnosed in June; her cancer was HER2-positive.

Her husband, Mark Miller, died of pancreatic cancer in 2025. He died in June, after 36 years of marriage to Miller.

HER2-positive breast cancer is associated with high levels of the HER2 protein, which drives cancer cells to grow and divide. B92 cited the Cleveland Clinic as saying the disease is considered aggressive and can progress quickly.

Miller directed much of her recording to the audience that had followed her treatment through her posts.

“I have lived this beautiful life with no regrets,” she said.

Miller disagreed, according to B92, with a Dr. Seuss saying along the lines of “Don’t be sad it’s over, be happy it happened” before she told viewers it was normal to grieve.

“If you are missing me, please be sad,” Miller told them. “It’s normal to be sad but also be happy that we got to spend time together whether it was in person friends or a chance meeting or we’ve known each other forever.”

“What I know for sure is, life is great,” she said. “Life is whatever we make it.”

Christie Miller dies at 60, leaving a video farewell for followers