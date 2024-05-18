Christina Milian Net Worth

Christina Milian, an American actress and singer-songwriter, has a net worth of $8 million. Known for her top ten hits in the UK and US, Milian has also been nominated for two Grammy Awards. She began her career appearing in commercials, later starring in a production of “Annie,” and hosting various Disney Channel shows.

Early Life

Born Christine Flores on September 26, 1981, in Jersey City, New Jersey, Christina Milian was raised in Waldorf, Maryland, by her parents Don Flores and Carmen Milian. She has two younger sisters. Milian adopted her stage name from her mother’s maiden name to expand her career opportunities. By age nine, she was auditioning for roles and landing commercials, such as those for Wendy’s. At thirteen, her mother moved the family to Los Angeles to further Milian’s acting aspirations, leading to her parents’ divorce.

In Los Angeles, Milian initially focused on acting, hosting the Disney Channel series “Movie Surfers.” However, meeting producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins in her apartment complex shifted her focus to music, leading her to record demos and network in the music industry.

Music Career

Milian’s first professional music appearance was on Ja Rule’s song “Between Me and You” from his album “Rule 3:36” (2000), which peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. She co-wrote songs for artists like Jennifer Lopez and PYT, and her collaboration with Ja Rule led to a deal with Def Soul Records. She recorded her self-titled debut album in Sweden, released in the UK in October 2001. Due to the September 11 attacks, the album’s U.S. release was postponed and eventually canceled. Milian continued her music career with notable projects like the theme song for Disney Channel’s “Kim Possible” and collaborations with artists like Romeo and Hilary Duff.

Her second studio album, “It’s About Time,” was released in July 2004, featuring the hit single “Dip It Low,” which peaked at No. 2 in the UK and No. 5 in the US. The album was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary R&B Album in 2005. Milian’s third album, “So Amazin’,” was released in 2006. In 2012, she signed with Young Money Entertainment.

Acting Career

Milian’s original aspiration was acting, leading to early roles in films like “The Wood” (1999) and “American Pie” (1999), and TV shows such as “Sister, Sister” (1996), “Smart Guy,” “Clueless” (1999), and “Get Real” (1999). Her breakout role came in the 2003 film “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” opposite Nick Cannon. She starred in films like “Torque” (2004), “Man of the House” (2005), “Be Cool” (2005), “Pulse” (2006), “Snowglobe” (2007), “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” (2009), “Bring It On: Fight to the Finish” (2009), “Christmas Cupid” (2010), “Baggage Claim” (2013), “Memories of Christmas” (2018), and Netflix’s “Falling Inn Love” (2019).

Milian has also appeared in video games such as “Def Jam Vendetta” (2003) and “Need for Speed: Undercover” (2008).

Entrepreneurship

Milian has ventured into artist management, signing on to manage the Australian music duo Kasey Osborne and Kelsey-Maree in 2010. She co-owns Viva Diva Wines with her mother Carmen Milian and publicist Robyn Santiago, and the beignet food truck Beignet Box with Elizabeth Morris. In 2013, Milian competed in the 17th season of “Dancing with the Stars,” finishing in ninth place with partner Mark Ballas.

Personal Life

Milian dated actor Nick Cannon for two and a half years after meeting on the set of “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” in 2003, breaking up after his infidelity. She then dated musician The-Dream, and they married in September 2009, soon announcing they were expecting a child. Their daughter was born in February 2010, but they separated in December 2009 and finalized their divorce in October 2011.

Milian was later engaged to James “Jas” Prince, Jr., but they separated in June 2014. She dated rapper Lil Wayne and football player Brandon Wilds before starting a relationship with French singer Matt Pokora in August 2017. They welcomed a son in January 2020.

Real Estate

In November 2021, Christina Milian and Matt Pokora purchased a newly-built mansion in Los Angeles for $4.3 million. They listed the 5,000-square-foot home for sale in December 2023 for $4.695 million.

